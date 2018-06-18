CAQH Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third Party Privacy, Security and Compliance

HITRUST CSF Certified status indicates that the aforementioned CAQH Solutions have met industry-defined security and privacy requirements and are appropriately managing risk. This achievement places CAQH in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"CAQH prioritizes security through activities that involve both internal and external monitoring," said Robin Thomashauer, President, CAQH. "The HITRUST CSF is the gold-standard for protecting information in the healthcare industry. CAQH is pleased to be able to demonstrate its commitment by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification."

"HITRUST has been working with the industry to ensure the appropriate information protection requirements are met when sensitive health information is accessed or stored in a cloud environment. By taking the steps necessary to obtain HITRUST CSF Certified status, CAQH is distinguished as an organization that people can count on to keep their information safe," said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST.

As CAQH follows security best practices, the organization and its Solutions will continuously maintain HITRUST Certification status.

About CAQH

CAQH, a non-profit alliance, is the leader in creating shared initiatives to streamline the business of healthcare. Through collaboration and innovation, CAQH accelerates the transformation of business processes, delivering value to providers, patients and health plans. Visit www.caqh.org for more information and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

