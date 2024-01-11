CAQH Announces Kim Koebel as the Organization's First Chief Operating Officer and Erin Weber as new Chief Policy and Research Officer

CAQH

11 Jan, 2024, 11:30 ET

Additions to the executive leadership team will accelerate the organization's ability to deliver on a commitment to creating a less costly, more connected experience for stakeholders.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CAQH today announced the appointment of two additions to the executive leadership team, Kim Koebel as the organization's inaugural Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Erin Weber as the new Chief Policy and Research Officer, effective immediately.

In her role as COO, Koebel will spearhead the development and implementation of operational advancements crucial to the organization's strategy, including Information Security, IT Support Services, Legal, Operations, and other key functional areas. With more than two decades in the healthcare industry, Koebel's proven ability to execute and innovate aligns perfectly with CAQH's mission to enhance the healthcare experience for all stakeholders. Koebel honed her healthcare leadership acumen and strategic capabilities at Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and most recently at Humana.

After nearly 14 years of dedicated service to CAQH, Erin Weber assumes the position of Chief Policy and Research Officer within the executive leadership team. Weber will lead CAQH Insights, CAQH's research division, and public affairs. Additionally, she will continue to oversee the CAQH Committee on Operating Rules for Information Exchange (CORE), an industry-wide collaboration dedicated to making healthcare more automated and efficient. Weber's extensive background includes her role as a consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, managing engagements for government clients, and serving as the lead revenue cycle researcher at the Advisory Board Company.

"I'm delighted to welcome both Kim and Erin to the CAQH executive leadership team, where they will play pivotal roles in accelerating our organization's ability to provide enhanced solutions to the market and meet our customer's needs," said CAQH's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sarah Ahmad. "Both are visionary leaders in their respective fields. Kim has a proven track record of introducing innovative approaches that elevate experiences and outcomes, while Erin brings a wealth of experience in uniting stakeholders to streamline healthcare data exchange. I am excited about the prospect of expanding our leadership within the healthcare industry in new and innovative ways."

Koebel and Weber will partner closely with CEO Sarah Ahmad and other members of the executive leadership team to build upon the success CAQH has earned as one of the most widely used and trusted sources of provider and member data solutions in the U.S., enriching the lives of all healthcare stakeholders in new and innovative ways. 

About CAQH
CAQH is a leading organization focused on aligning the healthcare ecosystem around essential solutions, creating a more connected and less costly experience for all. For more than 20 years, CAQH has partnered with millions of providers, thousands of health plans, state Medicaid agencies, and leading healthcare stakeholders who leverage the organization's solutions, operating rules, and insights to connect and exchange data every day as a part of the business of healthcare. Learn more at CAQH.org.

