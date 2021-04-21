CAQH Launches National Directory of FHIR Endpoints and Third-Party Apps

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CAQH today announced the launch of the CAQH Endpoint Directory, a centralized repository of validated payer FHIR endpoints and third-party applications. Developed with support from the technology company Edifecs, the Directory will help payers meet Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) interoperability regulations that become effective in 2021 and 2022.

"Providing the industry with one place to find and connect with payer FHIR endpoints and third-party apps is essential for interoperability and burden reduction," said Robin Thomashauer, President of CAQH. "The CAQH Endpoint Directory, developed with stakeholders from across the healthcare industry, will simplify how organizations connect and support consumers with greater access to their healthcare information."

Today, there are more than 300,000 possible connections between payers and third-party apps, and without a trusted directory, each payer and developer would have to identify, verify and maintain these connections on their own. The CAQH Endpoint Directory will enable payers and application developers to quickly and efficiently find and validate the connections needed to exchange information.

To develop this solution, CAQH convened a work group of CAQH health plans, engaged with the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) FHIR at Scale Task Force (FAST), conferred with the HL7 Da Vinci Project and CARIN Alliance, and solicited broad industry feedback through various connectathons and industry events.

This solution will continue to evolve to meet changing industry needs and requirements. CAQH has partnered exclusively with EHNAC and soon will provide incentives for CAQH Endpoint Directory participants to become accredited to demonstrate their technical, privacy and security credentials to engage in a FHIR API ecosystem. Future CAQH Endpoint Directory releases may also include provider endpoints and additional services to support accurate data matching for payer-to-payer data exchange.

To learn more about the CAQH Endpoint Directory and the growing list of participating organizations, click here.

About CAQH

For more than 20 years, CAQH has helped nearly 1,000 health plans, 1.6 million providers, government entities and vendors connect, exchange information and operate more efficiently. CAQH technology-enabled solutions and its Committee on Operating Rules for Information Exchange (CORE) bring the healthcare industry together to make sharing business information more automated, predictable and consistent. CAQH Explorations researches opportunities to reduce the burden of manual processes in healthcare administration. Visit www.caqh.org and follow us on Twitter: @caqh.

About Edifecs

Edifecs is a premier technology company in the US Healthcare market with solutions focused on interoperability, workflows, value-based care payments and analytics. With innovative technology and solutions, Edifecs helps its customers by optimizing the secure exchange and processing of administrative and clinical data, reducing the cost of meeting various regulations, and automating workflows involved in multiple core processes within the healthcare ecosystem. Edifecs is a frontrunner in bringing new technology for B2B data exchange in healthcare streamlining business processes from "card to care," and reducing the industry burden associated with data provisioning at the points of enrollment, care, payment, and reporting. With the advent of FHIR and new regulatory guidance from HHS, Edifecs has emerged as a leader in easing the effort associated with achieving compliance with new federal rules and in making the healthcare consumer the primary stakeholder. The company is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia and Mohali, India, an engineering center in Moldova, and has more than 600 employees.

About EHNAC

The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC) is a voluntary, self-governing standards development organization (SDO) established to develop standard criteria and accredit organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data. The Commission is an authorized HITRUST External Assessor, making it the only organization able to provide both EHNAC accreditation as well as to conduct HITRUST CSF assessment services. To learn more, visit www.ehnac.org , contact [email protected] , or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .

SOURCE CAQH

Related Links

http://www.caqh.org

