C.A.R. backs expansion of assumable mortgages to boost housing affordability and inventory

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) today issued the following statement in response to the Federal Housing Finance Agency's proposal to allow homebuyers to assume Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac backed fixed-rate mortgages:

"The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® supports allowing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to permit the assumption of fixed-rate mortgages by qualified buyers. As mortgage rates have risen sharply in recent years, assumable loans could play a key role in unlocking housing opportunities for buyers. By allowing buyers to take over a seller's existing low-rate mortgage, these loans can ease financial pressure and make homeownership more attainable."

Currently, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac backed fixed-rate mortgages contain a "due-on-sale" clause, which requires the loan to be paid in full upon the sale of the property. In contrast, government-backed Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) mortgage loans are assumable for qualified buyers with lender approval, a model which has worked for decades.

Broadening this option to include the 30- and 15-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac would open the door for significantly more homeownership opportunities. Expanding the range of assumable loan products would allow for greater market mobility, promote affordability, and create a more balanced housing market overall.

