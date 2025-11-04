Car Buyers Shift Gears: Five Trends Reshaping the Global Auto Industry

New BCG Report Based on Survey of More Than 9,000 Consumers Across Ten Countries Explores Changing Consumer Preferences

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More car buyers are shedding long-standing brand loyalties, embracing electric vehicles (EVs), exploring digital-first purchase journeys, and showing openness to Chinese-made cars.

A new Boston Consulting Group (BCG) study, run in collaboration with NielsenIQ-GfK, reveals how automakers can win the next generation of car buyers by closing the EV "trust gap," redefining loyalty through innovation, and delivering the digital experiences younger consumers now expect. The report, titled What Car Buyers Want: A Global Guide for Automotive OEMs, is being released today.

Highlights from the report include:

Chinese automakers are making inroads globally; 36% of Brazilians, and 10% to 20% of Europeans are now open to buying Chinese cars.

Brand loyalty has weakened across markets; nearly two-thirds (about 63%) of Europeans are open to switching brands.

Seventy-one percent of battery electric vehicle (BEV) drivers say they plan to choose a BEV again for their next car.

Of drivers with access to autonomous-driving features, 79% find them helpful, although most people are not ready to embrace fully autonomous vehicles.

More than 40% of car buyers age 45 or younger are open to buying a car online without prior inspection.

"As consumer preferences evolve, automakers must anticipate where demand is heading and act fast," said Albert Waas, the leader of BCG's Automotive and Mobility practice in Europe, the Middle East, South America, and Africa and a coauthor of the report. "Automakers can't just follow the market—they need to shape it. Listening to consumers, localizing products, and leading in software and technology will define the winners of the next decade."

Chinese Cars Gain Traction with Buyers

Chinese automakers aren't just exporting cars anymore; they're exporting competitiveness. Low prices and advanced BEV technology are catching the attention of consumers.

In Brazil, 36% of consumers would consider buying a Chinese car.

36% of consumers would consider buying a Chinese car. In Europe, 10% to 20% express openness—well above the current 4% market share, suggesting potential for growth if concerns are addressed.

10% to 20% express openness—well above the current 4% market share, suggesting potential for growth if concerns are addressed. In China , where domestic vehicles hold nearly 70% of the market, the status symbol allure of buying a foreign car brand appears to be fading, with 85% of surveyed Chinese consumers open to purchasing domestic vehicles.

, where domestic vehicles hold nearly 70% of the market, the status symbol allure of buying a foreign car brand appears to be fading, with 85% of surveyed Chinese consumers open to purchasing domestic vehicles. The US remains an outlier; just 7% of surveyed consumers would consider a Chinese vehicle.

Brand Loyalty Fades

Incumbents can no longer count on customer loyalty. Approximately 63% of European consumers say they will switch brands when purchasing their next vehicle. Among them, 34% are seeking better value, while another 32% simply want to try something new.

As loyalty erodes, new EV-native and value-driven brands are capturing share. For legacy original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), the message is clear: heritage won't protect market share—innovation and customer experience will.

German consumers, however, show more brand allegiance than any other surveyed country. About half said they would stay with their current OEM.

BEV Momentum Grows, but Resistance Remains

Globally, 71% of current BEV owners say they will choose another for their next car. Still, a notable share of consumers remain resistant—24% in Europe and 28% in the US say they would never switch to a BEV. Most of these "never BEVers" are older. For example, among US respondents aged 61+, 39% never intend to go electric, compared with 10% of surveyed 18- to 30-year-olds.

BCG's findings show that many consumers overestimate the time and complexity of charging—highlighting an opportunity for automakers to bridge this trust gap and accelerate adoption.

Autonomous Driving Divides Consumers

Autonomous features are gaining ground, but views remain mixed. Among drivers who use semi- or highly automated features, 79% say they are helpful. Even 45% of non-users agree. Full autonomy remains more polarizing: 61% of Chinese consumers are open to riding in a fully autonomous taxi, compared with just 34% in the US and 29% in Europe.

Digital Expectations Redefine Car Buying and Ownership

Dealerships still play a substantial role across regions, but digital-first habits are reshaping the purchase path. Forty-four percent of 18- to 30-year-olds would buy sight-unseen, and demand for over-the-air software updates and seamless app integration is fast becoming non-negotiable.

"Disruption is coming from all sides—consumer priorities are shifting, loyalty is eroding, Chinese brands are challenging incumbents, and BEVs are steadily gaining ground," said Felix Stellmaszek, the global leader of BCG's Automotive and Mobility practice and a coauthor of the report. "The next five years will force OEMs to rethink how they build and sell. Brands must earn success by delivering transparency, value, and seamless digital experiences."

Download the publication here:

https://www.bcg.com/publications/2025/what-car-buyers-want-global-guide-automotive-oems

