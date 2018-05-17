Car-O-Liner Streamlines Production With Hansoft Agile Planning Tool

The transition to a new solution arrives from a partnership with IT consultant, Headlight AB, who recommended they move to Hansoft based on previous experience with the tool. Since switching, Car-O-Liner has been able to simplify product development and project management for several cross-functional Agile hardware and software teams. The resulting efficiency from better data and real-time collaboration has been noticed throughout the organization.

"The winds of change can really be seen and felt in the organization," says Sören Mellgren, Director of Engineering & Product Management at Car-O-Liner.

Most notably, Car-O-Liner project managers now have a single tool to organize, visualize, track, and measure their activities along the production pipeline. Aside from reducing the number of meetings and emails, they've trimmed time from their design and development phases by having a reliable and consistent tool for gathering and storing project data.

While teams at Car-O-Liner continue to build cutting-edge, complex, and custom solutions for the automotive industry, they now have an enterprise-wide Agile solution, Hansoft, to help make real-time decisions from data, and streamline and simplify production.

Read the full case story to learn more about how Car-O-Liner is using Hansoft.

About Car-O-Liner

Car-O-Liner™ Group is a global provider of high-quality, technologically-advanced collision repair and wheel alignment solutions for automotive and commercial body shops and OEMs. Car-O-Liner's headquarters are located in Gothenburg, Sweden, with manufacturing operations in Kungsör, Sweden. Subsidiaries are located in Sweden, Norway, the USA, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Thailand and India, and distributors can be found in more than 70 countries worldwide.

About Headlight AB

Headlight AB is a Swedish private company founded in 2001. Headlight has established itself as a strong partner to successful companies and government agencies. We develop our customers' business through the combination of high technical skills and good business understanding. We do this by offering IT and management specialists, overall commitments and modern management. The business is based on a comprehensive concept for digitization and we help our customers all the way, from strategy and management to development and management. Our operations are based in Örebro, Västerås, Borlänge and Stockholm. Our customers usually have a regional affiliation but also a global perspective where the assignments are often performed in an international environment. We grow organically and invest in sales-driven growth with sustained profitability. For further information about Headlight and their offer, please visit www.headlight.se.

About Perforce

Perforce is a leading provider of enterprise scale software solutions to technology developers and development operations ("DevOps") teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale during all phases of the development lifecycle. Enterprises across the globe rely on its agile planning and ALM tools, developer collaboration, static code analysis, version control and repository management solutions as the foundation for successful DevOps at scale. Perforce is trusted by the world's most innovative brands, including NVIDIA, Pixar, Scania, Ubisoft, and VMware. Perforce has offices in Minneapolis, MN, Alameda, CA, Mason, OH, Boston, MA, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Germany, India, and Australia, and sales partners around the globe. For more information, please visit www.perforce.com.

Media Contacts

Global

Colleen Kulhanek

Perforce Software

Ph: +1 612-517-2069

ckulhanek@perforce.com

UK/EMEA

Maxine Ambrose

Ambrose Communications

Ph: +44 1491 412944

perforce@ambrosecomms.co.uk

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/car-o-liner-streamlines-production-with-hansoft-agile-planning-tool-300649401.html

SOURCE Perforce Software

Related Links

http://www.perforce.com

