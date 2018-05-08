C.A.R. partners with UC Center Sacramento to present housing events

The events will be held within UCCS's existing Speaker Series, which offers weekly public lectures by UC faculty on a variety of public policy issues, allowing them to showcase their research before a mixed audience of students, policymakers, employees of state agencies and departments, advocates, and members of the general public.

"UC Center Sacramento is the University of California's flagship program for educating California's future leaders about state politics and policymaking, and C.A.R. is pleased to join together with UCCS in the sharing of knowledge critical to understanding and addressing California's housing problems," said C.A.R. President Steve White.

"UC Center Sacramento takes very seriously its responsibility to engage with policymakers on issues affecting the well-being of all Californians," said Dr. Richard Kravitz, director, UC Center Sacramento. "We are excited to collaborate with the Center for California Real Estate in producing a series of presentations by stellar UC faculty on housing supply, distribution, and affordability."

Through its Center for California Real Estate, C.A.R. engages experts in substantive conversations to bring clarity to the policy challenges and economic opportunities that will shape the future of housing.

The Center for California Real Estate (CCRE) (centerforcaliforniarealestate.org) is an institute from the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® dedicated to advancing real estate knowledge. The goal of the center is to arm C.A.R.'s 190,000 members with ideas that help them become more knowledgeable, professional, and insightful in their work as practitioners and stakeholders in the future of real estate. To fulfill this goal, CCRE regularly enlists the foremost experts on topics of pertinent interest to the industry.

Leading the way...® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than 190,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/car-partners-with-uc-center-sacramento-to-present-housing-events-300644669.html

SOURCE CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS

Related Links

http://www.car.org

