Car Rack Market Booming: Fueled by Adventure Travel and Smaller Cars

NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global car rack market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.93 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.98% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global car rack market 2024-2028

Key Factors Driving Growth

Adventure Travel on the Rise: The increasing popularity of skiing, kayaking, and mountain biking is propelling the demand for car racks. People are opting for local adventures due to the pandemic, leading to a surge for racks to transport gear.

Market Challenges

Installation Difficulties: Complex installation and removal processes can be a deterrent for some customers. Roof-mounted racks can also affect fuel efficiency and garage clearance.

Market Segmentation

The car rack market is segmented by product type, application, and geography.

Product Types: Bike car racks, roof racks, ski racks, roof boxes, and water sports carriers.

Technavio Report Highlights

The report offers a detailed analysis of the car rack market, including market size, trends, growth drivers, and challenges.

It also provides a competitive landscape with insights into key players.

The report includes forecasts for the market from 2024 to 2028, along with historical data from 2018 to 2022.

Overall, the car rack market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, fueled by the increasing popularity of outdoor activities and the growing adoption of smaller cars.

