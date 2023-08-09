CAR T-Cell Therapy Market size to grow at a CAGR of 13.44% from 2022 to 2027; Growing Awareness Regarding CAR T-cell Therapy to boost the market growth- Technavio.

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CAR T-cell therapy market is expected to grow by USD 1,999 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 13.44% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 41% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses like cancer and autoimmune diseases such as myasthenia gravis (MG), along with the growth of research and development activities, and the presence of established market players like Gilead Sciences, Inc., are the main drivers of the market's growth in the region. Additionally, increased investments contribute to the expansion of the market. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

CAR T-Cell Therapy Market: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Growing awareness regarding CAR T-cell therapy is a key factor driving market growth. As technology advances, "armored CARs" are being developed to interact with cytokines like IL-15 and IL-12, promoting CAR-T cell growth and persistence despite cancer-induced immune suppression. Governments are initiating awareness campaigns and funding research for CAR T-cell therapies. For instance, the NCI funds CAR T-cell therapy research and facilities. Governments also support CAR T-cell treatments through new legislation, reimbursement policies, partnerships with private companies, and clinical research studies to raise public awareness. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The rising number of product approvals and clinical trials is a major trend in the market. CAR T-cell therapy has seen significant growth in product approvals, with Yescarta gaining FDA approval in February 2022 for relapsed or refractory LBCL treatment. Yescarta also received a Category 1 recommendation in NCCN Treatment Guidelines. Additionally, ciltacabtagene autoleucel (Carvykti) was FDA-approved for patients with refractory multiple myeloma. As of November 23, 2022, there were 415 registered clinical trials for CAR-T cell therapies, representing ongoing, completed, and actively recruiting studies. Thus, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

The high cost associated with CAR T-cell therapy is a significant challenge restricting market growth. The cost of CAR T-cell therapies is influenced by various factors, including the personalized nature of the therapy, the complex manufacturing process, and specialized healthcare infrastructure requirements. The need for specialized facilities, equipment, and expertise contributes to the therapy's overall cost. Additionally, the extensive clinical trials and research involved in developing CAR T-cell therapies also add to the cost burden. Hence, the high cost is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers, trends along with challenges - Download a sample now!

Some of the key CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Players:

The CAR T-cell therapy market is fragmented, and companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

ACROBIOSYSTEMS INC., Allogene Therapeutics Inc., Autolus Therapeutics plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Celyad Oncology SA, Eli Lilly and Co., Fate Therapeutics Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Les Laboratoires Servier SAS, Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG, Noile Immune Biotech Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., and Fortress Biotech Inc.

CAR T-Cell Therapy Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the CAR T-cell therapy market by end-user (hospitals and cancer treatment centers), type (CD19, CD22, BCMA, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the hospitals segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hospitals play a crucial role in providing post-treatment follow-up care to monitor patients' long-term outcomes, manage lingering side effects, and detect any signs of disease recurrence or relapse. Additionally, hospitals are instrumental in identifying eligible patients for CAR T-cell therapy by assessing their medical history, conducting diagnostic tests, and evaluating their suitability for treatment. Factors considered include cancer type and stage, previous treatment history, and overall health condition. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

For additional information on the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Company Landscape

Companies covered.

Company classification

Market positioning of companies

Competitive scenario

Get Instant access to 17000+ market research reports!



Technavio's Subscription Platform

Related Reports:

The photodynamic therapy market is estimated to grow by USD 2,053.68 million at a CAGR of 8.22% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (cancer, actinic keratosis, psoriasis, acne, and others), product (photosensitizer drugs, and photodynamic therapy devices), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Early detection of cancer is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

The hereditary angioedema (HAE) therapeutics market is estimated to grow by USD 1,647.38 million at a CAGR of 8.95% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce), product (C1-esterase inhibitor, bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist, kallikrein inhibitor, and others), geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The growing demand for personalized medicine is a major trend in the market.

CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.44% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,999 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ACROBIOSYSTEMS INC., Allogene Therapeutics Inc., Autolus Therapeutics plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Celyad Oncology SA, Eli Lilly and Co., Fate Therapeutics Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Les Laboratoires Servier SAS, Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG, Noile Immune Biotech Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., and Fortress Biotech Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global CAR T-cell therapy market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global car t-cell therapy market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Cancer treatment centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Cancer treatment centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cancer treatment centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Cancer treatment centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cancer treatment centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 CD19 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on CD19 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on CD19 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on CD19 - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on CD19 - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 CD22 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on CD22 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on CD22 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on CD22 - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on CD22 - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 BCMA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on BCMA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on BCMA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on BCMA - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on BCMA - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ACROBIOSYSTEMS INC.

Exhibit 115: ACROBIOSYSTEMS INC. - Overview



Exhibit 116: ACROBIOSYSTEMS INC. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: ACROBIOSYSTEMS INC. - Key offerings

12.4 Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Exhibit 118: Allogene Therapeutics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Allogene Therapeutics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Allogene Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Exhibit 121: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key offerings

12.6 Celyad Oncology SA

Exhibit 125: Celyad Oncology SA - Overview



Exhibit 126: Celyad Oncology SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Celyad Oncology SA - Key offerings

12.7 Eli Lilly and Co.

Exhibit 128: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Eli Lilly and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings

12.8 Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Exhibit 132: Fate Therapeutics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Fate Therapeutics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Fate Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Fortress Biotech Inc.

Exhibit 135: Fortress Biotech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Fortress Biotech Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Fortress Biotech Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Fortress Biotech Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Gilead Sciences Inc.

Exhibit 139: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Gilead Sciences Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 143: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 144: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 145: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news



Exhibit 146: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

12.12 Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Exhibit 148: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG

Exhibit 153: Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 154: Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.14 Noile Immune Biotech Inc.

Exhibit 156: Noile Immune Biotech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Noile Immune Biotech Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Noile Immune Biotech Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Novartis AG

Exhibit 159: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 160: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Novartis AG - Segment focus

12.16 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 163: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 166: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Exhibit 167: Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio