CAR T-cell Therapy Pipeline Analysis Demonstrates 450+ Novel Therapies at the Horizon Expected to Transform the Treatment Paradigm | DelveInsight

CAR T-cell therapy clinical trial pipeline constitutes 193+ key companies continuously working towards developing 450+ CAR T-cell therapies, analyzes DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's 'CAR T-cell Therapy Competitive Landscape – 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline CAR T-cell therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the CAR T-cell therapy competitive domain.

Key Takeaways from the CAR T-cell Therapy Pipeline Report

Over 193+ CAR T companies are evaluating 450+ CAR T-cell therapies in various stages of development, and their anticipated acceptance in the CAR T-cell therapy market would significantly increase market revenue.

CAR T companies are evaluating CAR T-cell therapies in various stages of development, and their anticipated acceptance in the CAR T-cell therapy market would significantly increase market revenue. Leading CAR T companies such as Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, JW Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Innovent Biologics, Sorrento Therapeutics, Cartesian Therapeutics, CASI Pharmaceuticals, Juventas Cell Therapy, Novartis, Poseida Therapeutics,Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-medicine Technology, Sinobioway Cell Therapy Co., Ltd., Tessa Therapeutics, Wuhan Bio-Raid Biotechnology, Miltenyi Biomedicine, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Autolus Limited, Beijing Immunochina Medical Science and Technology, Carsgen Therapeutics, Cellular Biomedicine Group, Chongqing Precision Biotech, Eureka Therapeutics, Formula Pharmaceuticals, Guangzhou Bio-gene Technology, Hebei Senlang Biotechnology, Mustang Bio, MolMed, Aurora BioPharma, Atara Biotherapeutics, Autolus, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Kecellitics Biotech Company Ltd, Yake Biotechnology, Minerva Biotechnologies, Allogene Therapeutics, PersonGen BioTherapeutics (Suzhou), Precision BioSciences, Pregene ( ShenZhen ) Biotechnology Company, Shanghai GeneChem, Shanghai Longyao Biotechnology, Shenzhen BinDeBio, and others are evaluating novel CAR T-cell Therapy drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape.

Key CAR T pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Breyanzi, Kymriah, CT103A, CEA CAR-T, Descartes-11, CNCT19, CTL119, P-BCMA-101, CD19/CD20/CD22/CD30 CAR T-cell therapy, CD19-targeted CAR T-cells, EPCAM-targeted CAR-T cells, TT11, CD19+CD22 CAR-T cell sequential therapy, CART-19/22, MB-CART2019.1, JCAR017, AUTO4, AUTO3, IM19 CAR-T, CSG-CD19, CT053, Descartes-08, Orvacabtagene autoleucel, CAR-T CD30, PCAR-19B, BCMA CAR-T cells, CD123 CAR-T cells, CD19 CAR-T cells, ET140202, CIK-CAR.CD19, BG-T19, Autologous CD19-targeting CAR T cells (Senl-001), MB-102, Autologous CAR-T CD44v6 cell therapy, AU101, ATA2271, AU105, AUTO1, BPX-601, Anti-CD22 CAR, CAR-T cells targeting CD19 and CD22, huMNC2-CAR44 CAR T-cells, CD19-CART, ALLO-501A, AUTO1/22, ET 1402L1-CART, BPX-603, CAR-CD44v6, MB-106 (CD20 CAR), Anti-MUC1 CAR-T cells, PCAR-019, PBCAR0191, PBCAR20A, PBCAR269A, BCMA CAR T-cells, CAR19 CAR T cells, MG7-CART Cells, GPC3 – CART Cells, Anti-CD19 and Anti-CD20 CAR-T Cells, Humanized CD19 CAR-T cells, Dual Specificity CD19 and CD22 CAR-T Cell Immunotherapy, Mesothelin CAR-T cell therapy, and others.

In May 2022, Novartis announced the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted accelerated approval for Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) follicular lymphoma (FL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy. Kymriah is now FDA-approved in three indications and remains the only CAR-T cell therapy approved in both adult and pediatric settings.

In April 2022, the FDA approved axicabtagene ciloleucel (brand name Yescarta) for adult patients with large B-cell lymphoma that is refractory to first-line chemoimmunotherapy or relapses within 12 months of first-line chemoimmunotherapy. It is not indicated for treating patients with primary central nervous system lymphoma.

In March 2022, JW Therapeutics announced that it had received the Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China for a pivotal clinical trial of its anti-CD19 autologous chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell immunotherapy product Carteyva (relmacabtagene autoleucel injection) in the treatment of second-line large B-Cell lymphoma.

In February 2022, Fully human anti-B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy (CT103A) received orphan drug designation (ODD) from the FDA for the treatment of relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM), according to a press release by IASO Biotherapeutics.

In June 2021, based on ZUMA-3 study data, the US FDA accepted the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) and granted Priority Review designation for Tecartus for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor ALL.

In April 2021, the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson announced that they had submitted a Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) seeking approval of cilta-cel for the treatment of patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

In March 2021, the FDA approved Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel), a cell-based CAR T - Cell Therapy to treat adult patients with multiple myeloma who have not responded to or whose disease has returned after at least four prior lines (different types) of therapy. Abecma is the first cell-based CAR T - Cell Therapy approved by the FDA for treating multiple myeloma.

CAR T-cell Therapy Overview

Chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) are recombinant antigen receptors that redirect the specificity and function of T lymphocytes and other immune cells in a single molecule. Cancer Immunotherapy is one of the most promising approaches for treating severe diseases (including cancer, autoimmune diseases, and allergic-hypersensitivity reactions) because it uses and improves the immune system's standard capacity. CAR T-cells are proteins that are fusions of a specific monoclonal antibody's single-chain fragment variable and one or more T-cell receptor intracellular signaling domains. A CAR combines antigen-binding domains—most commonly, a single-chain variable fragment (scFv) derived from antibody variable domains—with TCR chain signaling domains and costimulatory domains from receptors such as CD28, OX40, and CD137.

CAR T-cell Therapy Pipeline Analysis: Drug Profile

JWCAR029: JW Therapeutics

JW Therapeutics drug JWCAR029 is a CAR-T cell product that targets CD19 and is intended to treat advanced lymphoma and leukemia (Second-line therapy or greater). The molecule is currently in phase II of development. JWCAR029 is initially being investigated for the treatment of B-cell malignancies, with a focus on relapsed and refractory DLBCL. The National Medical Products Administration ("NMPA") accepted for review its NDA for relma-cel as a third-line treatment for DLBCL in June 2020.

KTE-X19: Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences drug KTE-X19 is an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell therapy under investigation. The drug is manufactured using the XLP process, including T-cell selection and lymphocyte enrichment. Lymphocyte enrichment is required in certain B-cell malignancies for which KTE-X19 is being studied. KTE-X19 is currently in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of both adult and pediatric acute lymphocytic leukemia. Brexucabtagene autoleucel (formerly KTE-X19; Tecartus) has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).

A snapshot of the CAR T-cell Therapy Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase Indication JWCAR029 JW Therapeutics Pre-registration Diffuse large B cell lymphoma JCAR017 Juno Therapeutics Pre-registration Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma CT 103A Innovent Biologics Pre-registration Multiple myeloma MB-CART2019.1 Miltenyi Biomedicine Phase III Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma Kymriah Novartis Phase III Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma KTE-X19 Gilead Sciences Phase II Haematological malignancies; Solid tumours P-BCMA-101 Poseida Therapeutics Phase II Multiple myeloma Descartes-11 Cartesian Therapeutics Phase II Multiple myeloma Orvacabtagene autoleucel Juno Therapeutics Phase I/II Multiple myeloma BPX-603 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Phase I/II Solid tumours

Scope of the CAR T-cell Therapy Competitive Landscape Report

Coverage : Global

Key CAR T-cell Therapy Companies: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, JW Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Innovent Biologics, Sorrento Therapeutics, Cartesian Therapeutics, CASI Pharmaceuticals, Juventas Cell Therapy, Novartis, Poseida Therapeutics,Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-medicine Technology, Sinobioway Cell Therapy Co., Ltd., Tessa Therapeutics, Wuhan Bio-Raid Biotechnology, Miltenyi Biomedicine, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Autolus Limited, Beijing Immunochina Medical Science and Technology, Carsgen Therapeutics, Cellular Biomedicine Group, Chongqing Precision Biotech, Eureka Therapeutics, Formula Pharmaceuticals, Guangzhou Bio-gene Technology, Hebei Senlang Biotechnology, Mustang Bio, MolMed, Aurora BioPharma, Atara Biotherapeutics, Autolus, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Kecellitics Biotech Company Ltd, Yake Biotechnology, Minerva Biotechnologies, Allogene Therapeutics, PersonGen BioTherapeutics (Suzhou), Precision BioSciences, Pregene (ShenZhen) Biotechnology Company, Shanghai GeneChem, Shanghai Longyao Biotechnology, Shenzhen BinDeBio, and others

: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, JW Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Innovent Biologics, Sorrento Therapeutics, Cartesian Therapeutics, CASI Pharmaceuticals, Juventas Cell Therapy, Novartis, Poseida Therapeutics,Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-medicine Technology, Sinobioway Cell Therapy Co., Ltd., Tessa Therapeutics, Wuhan Bio-Raid Biotechnology, Miltenyi Biomedicine, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Autolus Limited, Beijing Immunochina Medical Science and Technology, Carsgen Therapeutics, Cellular Biomedicine Group, Chongqing Precision Biotech, Eureka Therapeutics, Formula Pharmaceuticals, Guangzhou Bio-gene Technology, Hebei Senlang Biotechnology, Mustang Bio, MolMed, Aurora BioPharma, Atara Biotherapeutics, Autolus, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Kecellitics Biotech Company Ltd, Yake Biotechnology, Minerva Biotechnologies, Allogene Therapeutics, PersonGen BioTherapeutics (Suzhou), Precision BioSciences, Pregene ( ) Biotechnology Company, Shanghai GeneChem, Shanghai Longyao Biotechnology, Shenzhen BinDeBio, and others Key CAR T-cell Therapies in Pipeline: Breyanzi, Kymriah, CT103A, CEA CAR-T, Descartes-11, CNCT19, CTL119, P-BCMA-101, CD19/CD20/CD22/CD30 CAR T-cell therapy, CD19-targeted CAR T-cells, EPCAM-targeted CAR-T cells, TT11, CD19+CD22 CAR-T cell sequential therapy, CART-19/22, MB-CART2019.1, JCAR017, AUTO4, AUTO3, IM19 CAR-T, CSG-CD19, CT053, Descartes-08, Orvacabtagene autoleucel, CAR-T CD30, PCAR-19B, BCMA CAR-T cells, CD123 CAR-T cells, CD19 CAR-T cells, ET140202, CIK-CAR.CD19, BG-T19, Autologous CD19-targeting CAR T cells (Senl-001), MB-102, Autologous CAR-T CD44v6 cell therapy, AU101, ATA2271, AU105, AUTO1, BPX-601, Anti-CD22 CAR, CAR-T cells targeting CD19 and CD22, huMNC2-CAR44 CAR T-cells, CD19-CART, ALLO-501A, AUTO1/22, ET 1402L1-CART, BPX-603, CAR-CD44v6, MB-106 (CD20 CAR), Anti-MUC1 CAR-T cells, PCAR-019, PBCAR0191, PBCAR20A, PBCAR269A, BCMA CAR T-cells, CAR19 CAR T cells, MG7-CART Cells, GPC3 – CART Cells, Anti-CD19 and Anti-CD20 CAR-T Cells, Humanized CD19 CAR-T cells, Dual Specificity CD19 and CD22 CAR-T Cell Immunotherapy, Mesothelin CAR-T cell therapy, and others.

Table of Contents

1. CAR T-cell Therapy Pipeline Report Introduction 2. CAR T-cell Therapy Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. CAR T-cell Therapy Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. CAR T-cell Therapy Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. CAR T-cell Therapy Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. CAR T-cell Therapy Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 8. CAR T-cell Therapy Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 9. CAR T-cell Therapy Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 10. CAR T-cell Therapy Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the CAR T-cell Therapy Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key CAR T-cell Therapy Companies 14. Key Products in the CAR T-cell Therapy Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. CAR T-cell Therapy Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

