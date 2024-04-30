"Car Wash Convos™" Season 2 Finale Features Texas Track and Field Shot Putter Marilyn Nwora

AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- That's a wrap for Season 2 of ZIPS "Car Wash Convos™" with the season finale released today, featuring Texas Longhorns Women's Track and Field Shot Putter, Marilyn Nwora. Marilyn rides shotgun and is interviewed by Texas alum and Car Wash Convos™ host, Ray Villareal, during a car wash at ZIPS in Dripping Springs. In her interview, she teaches Ray how to Dougie, shares her love for baking, her favorite movie and more.

Prepare for the ultimate showdown as Marilyn Nwora, shot putter for the University of Texas Track & Field team, and Ray Villareal take you through the ZIPS Car Wash Tunnel in our season finale! They're tackling the cookies vs. brownies debate and why Whataburger reigns supreme. Stay tuned for Season 3 launching Fall 2024!

"Marilyn's episode is such a fun finale for Season 2 that truly represents the authenticity of our approach to NIL through this unique series," said Rebecca Latacz, Chief Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash. "We are so proud to have been given the opportunity to support 22 male and female student-athletes this year. We hope their Car Wash Convos experience allowed each of them to discover something new about themselves, as we certainly were able to see a different side of each of their personalities through our series," she added.

Marilyn's accomplishments in track & field speak for themselves, as she has been named 2024 U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, USTFCCCA, Indoor Second Team All-American (Shot Put), 2023 USTFCCCA Outdoor and Indoor Second Team All-American (Shot Put), 2022 USTFCCCA Second Team All-American (Shot Put), and 2022 Academic All-Big 12 First Team.

"Ray and I had a great time filming Car Wash Convos and I'm honored to be a part of such a unique approach to NIL to allow Longhorn Nation to see another side of my personality," said Marilyn Nwora.

Car Wash Convos™ is a collaboration between ZIPS, Learfield – the media and technology company powering college sports and The University of Texas multimedia rights holder – and NIL marketplace leader Opendorse. Season 2 featured 22 male and female student-athletes from six universities and each episode gave fans a glimpse into student-athletes' likes and dislikes, their opinions on local fare, life on the practice field, their favorite pastimes and more.

ZIPS celebrates its sponsorship with Texas Athletics every week with Longhorns $10 Tuesdays, with a Pro Wash for just $10 every Tuesday, across the state of Texas at over 30 ZIPS Car Wash locations. Select "enter wash code" when you arrive and input code "2023" to get a Pro Wash for just $10 every week at participating locations.

Texas fans can customize their car wash experience in the new ZIPS mobile app. Visit the App Store or Google Play from your mobile device and search 'ZIPS Car Wash' to start earning wash rewards and app-only deals. Plus, win big with a free wash just for downloading the app.

