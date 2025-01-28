ZIPS Car Wash Convos™ is a Slam Dunk with Razorback® Men's Basketball Guard Boogie Fland

Boogie's Episode Features Returning Host and Arkansas Alum Taliyah Brooks and highlights his hidden talents, favorite coachism and his road trip rules.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash released today its video interview-based approach to NIL, Car Wash Convos™, featuring University of Arkansas® Razorbacks' Guard for the Men's Basketball team, Boogie Fland. Boogie's episode gives fans a glimpse into his laid-back personality as he is interviewed during a ride through ZIPS Car Wash in Fayetteville. Find out how he celebrates a victory, his favorite Arkansas tradition and more with returning ZIPS host and Arkansas Alum, Taliyah Brooks.

We’re back with another Arkansas episode of #CarWashConvos presented by ZIPS Car Wash! This time, we’re riding with Arkansas Men’s Basketball’s Boogie Fland! Hear him talk about the sport he’d play if it wasn’t basketball, a hobby he wants to pick up, and who he’s always aiming to make proud.

Don't miss one of the 18 episodes releasing this season – watch now on YouTube and Instagram and follow @zipscarwash for more authentic student-athlete content.

Rebecca Latacz, Chief Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash: "Boogie has a zeal for life that is reflected in his interview, making his episode one that I could watch on repeat. It's truly been such a great experience to see our student-athletes shine in our car wash tunnels as they share insight into their personal lives. We hope Razorback fans enjoy getting to see Boogie's fun personality by tuning into his episode."

Arkansas Razorback fans can customize their car wash experience in the new ZIPS mobile app. Click here to download and earn a free wash today. Fans can use code FLAND01 in the ZIPS app for $10 off a Pro Wash. Offer valid 1/28/25 – 2/21/25 only in the ZIPS app. Limit one use per app account.

Who is Boogie Fland? Boogie came to the University of Arkansas as a freshman this year with major accolades in tow, all the way from the Bronx, NY. Some of his high school accomplishments include:

2024 McDonald's All-American

2024 Jordan Brand Classic

2024 USA Basketball Nike Hoop Summit selection

Basketball Nike Hoop Summit selection 2024 USA Basketball Men's Junior National Select Team

Basketball Men's Junior National Select Team 2024 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy High School All-America Honorable Mention

Voted Mr. New York Basketball by BCANY (Basketball Coaches Association of New York )

) Named the New York MaxPreps High School Boys Basketball Player of the Year as a senior

Picked as the New York Sports Writers Association AAA Player of the Year

Boogie Fland: "I had a great time filming my episode of ZIPS Car Wash Convos and appreciate the ZIPS team including me in Season 3. I hope fans will watch my episode, use my discounted car wash code and come see us play at Bud Walton Arena."

Car Wash Convos™

ZIPS student-athlete roster of 18 male and female student-athletes representing six universities for Season 3 were sourced by NIL marketplace leader Opendorse on behalf of ZIPS and Learfield, the school's athletics multimedia rightsholder which has a national relationship with ZIPS. "Car Wash Convos™" was created in partnership and produced by Learfield Studios, a leader in college athletics original content. Season 1 of "Car Wash Convos™" resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views, and Season 2 boasts over 13 million video views across the 22 episodes representing male and female student-athletes from eight sports.

In the series, student-athletes are interviewed by a host, all of which have strong ties back to their respective universities and the athletics department, and all six hosts have returned for Season 3. In Season 3, ZIPS will highlight nine male and nine female student athletes representing eight sports from the universities of Arkansas, Georgia, Memphis, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

ABOUT ZIPS CAR WASH

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide, operating nearly 280 locations across 24 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry. ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in. To learn more visit www.zipscarwash.com

About LEARFIELD

Learfield is the leading media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 12,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

