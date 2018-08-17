Car Washing Services - Global Strategic Business Report 2016-2018 to 2024: Featuring 145 Key & Niche Player Profiles
The "Car Washing Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Car Washing Services in US$ Million.
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Car Washing Services: Convenient, Affordable, Time Saving and Eco-Friendly
Increasing Sales of Passenger Cars - A Strong Business Case for Car Washing Services
Vehicles in Operation - A Market Opportunity
United States and Europe Dominate the Car Washing Services Industry
Middle East - A Fast Developing Market for Car Washing Services
Growth Drivers and Challenges in a Nutshell
Growth Drivers
Fast Growth
Strong Demand for High-End Detailing
More Driving due to Low Prices of Gas
High Significance of Small Companies
Fierce Competition
Annual Rainfall
New Vehicle Registrations
Personal Disposable Income
Challenges
Limited Revenue Opportunities
Cyclic Nature of Business
Demand for Excellent Customer Service
Smaller Cars
Customer Engagement
Marketing Concerns
Operators, Suppliers and Vehicle Owners - Key Participants of Car Wash Market
Market Outlook
3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS AND ISSUES
Growing Awareness on Importance of Vehicle Maintenance - A Major Growth Factor
Innovative Solutions Bring New Opportunities
Material Selection Critical for Sustaining Profitability of Car Wash Services
Desirable Cloth Properties for Efficient Car Cleaning
Loyalty Programs and Online Marketing Drive Growth in Car Washing Services Industry
Cashless Payments for Car Washing Services Gaining Traction
Carwashes Embrace Web-Based Technologies for Effective Operation
Leveraging New Opportunities
Car Wash Industry Calls for Safer Chemicals to Ensure Worker Safety
Carwashes go the Mobile Way
Demand for Touchless Car Washing Rapidly Gaining Ground
Environmentally Safe and Professional Car Cleaning - New Buzzwords in the Industry
Car Wash Facilities Focus on Green Cleaning Products
Green Car Wash - Benefits
Major Trends in Car Wash Supplies
Eco-Friendly Chemicals
LED Light Fixtures
Offering Green Products
Rising Number of Combo Locations for Consumer Convenience
Companies Adopt Innovative Marketing Strategies for Greater Success
Operators Rely on Software for Enhancing Automation
Use of Advanced Technologies Bring in Automation and Reduce Manpower
Convenience Factor Ranks High Among Consumers
Alternative Energy Sources Gaining Prominence
Development of Waterless Car Wash Systems Fuels Market Growth
List of Select Players and Their Waterless Car Wash Service Offerings
Application of Sonar Technologies for Bespoke Carwash Services - A Remarkable Innovation
4. REGULATORY OVERVIEW
Regulations Pertaining to Water Reclamation and Reuse
Implications of Water Utility Problems for Carwash Owners
Strict Regulations Governing Reclamation Systems - A Problem for Carwash Operators
OSHA Regulations Governing Car Washes
5. EQUIPMENT AND MATERIALS: PILLARS OF CAR WASH SERVICES INDUSTRY
High-Pressure Cleaning Machinery from Nilfisk
3M Solutions for the Auto Care Industry
Innovative Car Care Products
Evolution Tunnel Car Wash
PowerClean Surfactants for Car Cleaning
Easywash365+ Foam Sets
Innovative Solutions for the Middle Eastern Car Wash Industry
6. CAR WASHING SERVICES - AN OVERVIEW
Car Washing Services - Definition
Car Wash Facility - List of Stations
Evolution of Car Wash Services
Categories of Car Washing Services
Hand Car Wash
In-Bay Manual/Rollover Car Wash
Tunnel/Conveyorized Car Wash
Full Service Car Wash
Process Followed at Conveyor and Full Service Car Wash Facilities
Chemical Car Wash
Steam Car Wash
Mechanized Car Wash
Self-Serve Car Wash
Mobile Car Wash
Detail Shop
In-Bay Vs Conveyorized Car Wash Systems
New Car Wash Facility
Benefits
Drawbacks
Franchising Car Wash Facility
Benefits
Drawbacks
Important Considerations for a Car Wash Facility
Location
Equipment
Construction
Marketing
Maintenance
Car Wash Detailing Services
Express Maintenance Detailing Services
Mobile Detailing
Full-Service Restoration Detailing
Eco-Friendly Detailing
Environmental Concerns
Surface Water and Soil Contamination
Energy and Water Resource Utilization
Health Hazards
Car Wash: A Lucrative Business Proposition
Customer Retention - Secret to Success
Knowing More about Customer and Keeping in Touch
Enhancing Overall Customer Experience
Showing Gratitude
Offering Lucrative Deals
Competitive Prices
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
A Highly Fragmented Industry
7.1 Recent Industry Activity
Mister Car Wash Expands Albuquerque, NM Operations with Acquisitions
Mister Car Wash Opens 7 New Outlets in Huntsville, Alabama
Crew Carwash Introduces Interior Cleaning Service
Zips Car Wash Takes Over Four Seasons Car Wash
Zips Car Was Acquires Tunnel Express Car Wash
Zips Car Wash Acquires Boomerang Car Wash
Autobell Car Wash Opens Second Location at Burlington, NC
Autobell Car Wash Opens Fourth Location in South Carolina
Mister Car Was Open New Location at Bernalillo, NM
Zips Car Wash Acquires Suds Up Car Wash and Shine Time Express Car Wash
Mister Car Wash Opens New Location at Taylorsville, UT
Mister Car Wash Opens Seventh Location in Iowa
Mister Car Wash Opens 3 New Locations in Clarksville, TN
Zips Car Wash Expands Kansas Operations with Acquisition of Trax Express
Autobell Car Wash Opens New Location in Baltimore-DC Metropolitan Area
Mister Car Wash Opens New Locations in Orlando, FL
Mister Car Wash Adds Two New Locations in Maryland
Mister Car Wash Acquires Castle Car Wash
Mister Car Wash Acquires 3 Locations of Super Sonic Car Wash in Florence, Alabama
Mister Car Wash Opens New Location at Nampa, Idaho
Roark Capital Takes Over International Car Wash Group
Mister Car Wash Acquires 2 Tiger Express Wash Locations
Mister Car Wash Acquires Car Wash Express
Mister Car Wash Acquires Grand Slam Carwash
IMO Car Wash Acquires Goo-Goo Car Wash
Mister Car Wash Takes Over Standale Auto Wash
Mister Car Wash Jerry's Express Car Washes and Blue Iguana Car Wash
Mister Car Wash Takes Over Auto Spa Car Wash
Mister Car Wash Acquires Octopus Car Wash
Mister Car Wash Takes Over Daddy O's Car Wash
Mister Car Wash Takes Over Waterworks Car Wash
Mister Car Wash Acquires Cruz Thru Car Wash
Mister Car Wash Acquires Southland Auto Wash, Forays into Michigan
Mister Car Wash Acquires Four Seasons Auto Wash Express
Autobell Car Wash Opens First Location in Northern Virginia
Mister Car Wash Takes Over Downtowner Car Wash
Generation Growth Capital Acquires Harrell's Car Wash Systems
Mister Car Wash Acquires Arizona Auto Spa
Mister Car Wash Acquires Blue Lightning Car Wash locations
Mister Car Wash Acquires Auto Buffs Express Car Wash
Autobell Car Wash Forays into Maryland and Expands in South Carolina
Zips Car Wash Takes Over Boomerang Car Wash Company
Autobell Car Wash Opens Third Location in Virginia
Mister Car Wash Acquires Metro Car Wash
Mister Car Wash Acquires Bay Breeze Car Wash
Mister Car Wash Acquires Platinum Car Wash & Detail
Mister Car Wash Acquires Sudz
Autobell Opens New Location in Asheville, NC
Mister Car Wash Acquires Venture Car Washes, Forays into Mississippi
Mister Car Wash Takes Over Miriam South Carwash
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
