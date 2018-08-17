Car Washing Services - Global Strategic Business Report 2016-2018 to 2024: Featuring 145 Key & Niche Player Profiles

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Car Washing Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.







This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Car Washing Services in US$ Million.







The report profiles 145 companies including many key and niche players such as:

7 Flags Car Wash (US)

Autobell Car Wash (US)

Boomerang Carwash (US)

Brown Bear Car Wash (US)

Delta Sonic Car Wash Corporation (US)

Freedom Car Wash (US)

Goo Goo Express Wash Inc. (US)

Hoffman Car Wash (US)

IMO Car Wash (UK)

Magic Hand Car Wash ( Australia )

) MCCW Franchising Co, LLC (US)

Mike's Express Car Wash (US)

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (US)

Octopus Car Wash (US)

Otto Christ AG ( Germany )

( ) Petro-Canada ( Canada )

) Speed Car Wash ( India )

) Terrible Herbst, Inc. (US)

Wash Depot Holdings, Inc. (US)

The Wash Tub (US)

Key Topics Covered





1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations



Disclaimers



Data Interpretation & Reporting Level



Quantitative Techniques & Analytics



Product Definitions and Scope of Study







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Car Washing Services: Convenient, Affordable, Time Saving and Eco-Friendly



Increasing Sales of Passenger Cars - A Strong Business Case for Car Washing Services



Vehicles in Operation - A Market Opportunity



United States and Europe Dominate the Car Washing Services Industry



Middle East - A Fast Developing Market for Car Washing Services



Growth Drivers and Challenges in a Nutshell



Growth Drivers



Fast Growth



Strong Demand for High-End Detailing



More Driving due to Low Prices of Gas



High Significance of Small Companies



Fierce Competition



Annual Rainfall



New Vehicle Registrations



Personal Disposable Income



Challenges



Limited Revenue Opportunities



Cyclic Nature of Business



Demand for Excellent Customer Service



Smaller Cars



Customer Engagement



Marketing Concerns



Operators, Suppliers and Vehicle Owners - Key Participants of Car Wash Market



Market Outlook







3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS AND ISSUES



Growing Awareness on Importance of Vehicle Maintenance - A Major Growth Factor



Innovative Solutions Bring New Opportunities



Material Selection Critical for Sustaining Profitability of Car Wash Services



Desirable Cloth Properties for Efficient Car Cleaning



Loyalty Programs and Online Marketing Drive Growth in Car Washing Services Industry



Cashless Payments for Car Washing Services Gaining Traction



Carwashes Embrace Web-Based Technologies for Effective Operation



Leveraging New Opportunities



Car Wash Industry Calls for Safer Chemicals to Ensure Worker Safety



Carwashes go the Mobile Way



Demand for Touchless Car Washing Rapidly Gaining Ground



Environmentally Safe and Professional Car Cleaning - New Buzzwords in the Industry



Car Wash Facilities Focus on Green Cleaning Products



Green Car Wash - Benefits



Major Trends in Car Wash Supplies



Eco-Friendly Chemicals



LED Light Fixtures



Offering Green Products



Rising Number of Combo Locations for Consumer Convenience



Companies Adopt Innovative Marketing Strategies for Greater Success



Operators Rely on Software for Enhancing Automation



Use of Advanced Technologies Bring in Automation and Reduce Manpower



Convenience Factor Ranks High Among Consumers



Alternative Energy Sources Gaining Prominence



Development of Waterless Car Wash Systems Fuels Market Growth



List of Select Players and Their Waterless Car Wash Service Offerings



Application of Sonar Technologies for Bespoke Carwash Services - A Remarkable Innovation







4. REGULATORY OVERVIEW



Regulations Pertaining to Water Reclamation and Reuse



Implications of Water Utility Problems for Carwash Owners



Strict Regulations Governing Reclamation Systems - A Problem for Carwash Operators



OSHA Regulations Governing Car Washes







5. EQUIPMENT AND MATERIALS: PILLARS OF CAR WASH SERVICES INDUSTRY



High-Pressure Cleaning Machinery from Nilfisk



3M Solutions for the Auto Care Industry



Innovative Car Care Products



Evolution Tunnel Car Wash



PowerClean Surfactants for Car Cleaning



Easywash365+ Foam Sets



Innovative Solutions for the Middle Eastern Car Wash Industry







6. CAR WASHING SERVICES - AN OVERVIEW



Car Washing Services - Definition



Car Wash Facility - List of Stations



Evolution of Car Wash Services



Categories of Car Washing Services



Hand Car Wash



In-Bay Manual/Rollover Car Wash



Tunnel/Conveyorized Car Wash



Full Service Car Wash



Process Followed at Conveyor and Full Service Car Wash Facilities



Chemical Car Wash



Steam Car Wash



Mechanized Car Wash



Self-Serve Car Wash



Mobile Car Wash



Detail Shop



In-Bay Vs Conveyorized Car Wash Systems



New Car Wash Facility



Benefits



Drawbacks



Franchising Car Wash Facility



Benefits



Drawbacks



Important Considerations for a Car Wash Facility



Location



Equipment



Construction



Marketing



Maintenance



Car Wash Detailing Services



Express Maintenance Detailing Services



Mobile Detailing



Full-Service Restoration Detailing



Eco-Friendly Detailing



Environmental Concerns



Surface Water and Soil Contamination



Energy and Water Resource Utilization



Health Hazards



Car Wash: A Lucrative Business Proposition



Customer Retention - Secret to Success



Knowing More about Customer and Keeping in Touch



Enhancing Overall Customer Experience



Showing Gratitude



Offering Lucrative Deals



Competitive Prices







7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



A Highly Fragmented Industry







7.1 Recent Industry Activity



Mister Car Wash Expands Albuquerque, NM Operations with Acquisitions



Mister Car Wash Opens 7 New Outlets in Huntsville, Alabama



Crew Carwash Introduces Interior Cleaning Service



Zips Car Wash Takes Over Four Seasons Car Wash



Zips Car Was Acquires Tunnel Express Car Wash



Zips Car Wash Acquires Boomerang Car Wash



Autobell Car Wash Opens Second Location at Burlington, NC



Autobell Car Wash Opens Fourth Location in South Carolina



Mister Car Was Open New Location at Bernalillo, NM



Zips Car Wash Acquires Suds Up Car Wash and Shine Time Express Car Wash



Mister Car Wash Opens New Location at Taylorsville, UT



Mister Car Wash Opens Seventh Location in Iowa



Mister Car Wash Opens 3 New Locations in Clarksville, TN



Zips Car Wash Expands Kansas Operations with Acquisition of Trax Express



Autobell Car Wash Opens New Location in Baltimore-DC Metropolitan Area



Mister Car Wash Opens New Locations in Orlando, FL



Mister Car Wash Adds Two New Locations in Maryland



Mister Car Wash Acquires Castle Car Wash



Mister Car Wash Acquires 3 Locations of Super Sonic Car Wash in Florence, Alabama



Mister Car Wash Opens New Location at Nampa, Idaho



Roark Capital Takes Over International Car Wash Group



Mister Car Wash Acquires 2 Tiger Express Wash Locations



Mister Car Wash Acquires Car Wash Express



Mister Car Wash Acquires Grand Slam Carwash



IMO Car Wash Acquires Goo-Goo Car Wash



Mister Car Wash Takes Over Standale Auto Wash



Mister Car Wash Jerry's Express Car Washes and Blue Iguana Car Wash



Mister Car Wash Takes Over Auto Spa Car Wash



Mister Car Wash Acquires Octopus Car Wash



Mister Car Wash Takes Over Daddy O's Car Wash



Mister Car Wash Takes Over Waterworks Car Wash



Mister Car Wash Acquires Cruz Thru Car Wash



Mister Car Wash Acquires Southland Auto Wash, Forays into Michigan



Mister Car Wash Acquires Four Seasons Auto Wash Express



Autobell Car Wash Opens First Location in Northern Virginia



Mister Car Wash Takes Over Downtowner Car Wash



Generation Growth Capital Acquires Harrell's Car Wash Systems



Mister Car Wash Acquires Arizona Auto Spa



Mister Car Wash Acquires Blue Lightning Car Wash locations



Mister Car Wash Acquires Auto Buffs Express Car Wash



Autobell Car Wash Forays into Maryland and Expands in South Carolina



Zips Car Wash Takes Over Boomerang Car Wash Company



Autobell Car Wash Opens Third Location in Virginia



Mister Car Wash Acquires Metro Car Wash



Mister Car Wash Acquires Bay Breeze Car Wash



Mister Car Wash Acquires Platinum Car Wash & Detail



Mister Car Wash Acquires Sudz



Autobell Opens New Location in Asheville, NC



Mister Car Wash Acquires Venture Car Washes, Forays into Mississippi



Mister Car Wash Takes Over Miriam South Carwash







8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







Total Companies Profiled: 145 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 146)

The United States (123)

(123) Canada (5)

(5) Europe (9)

(9) France (1)

(1)

Germany (2)

(2)

The United Kingdom (3)

(3)

Rest of Europe (3)

(3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)

(Excluding Japan) (8) Middle East (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d48bxb/car_washing?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

