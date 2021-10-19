Cara McFadden of Guidehouse Named Among Consulting Magazine's 2021 "Women Leaders in Consulting"

A Partner in Guidehouse's National Security Segment (NSS), McFadden is responsible for the foreign affairs and diplomacy portfolio, including the Department of State (State), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), and Peace Corps.

She has been delivering information technology and business process transformation projects to public sector clients for more than 20 years, specializing in IT project and portfolio management, strategic planning, evaluation and business process reengineering, and organizational change management.





"Cara is an exceptional leader with a keen ability to operate at both the strategic and tactical level, providing value across the full spectrum of work she supports," said John Saad, Guidehouse Partner & National Security segment leader. "She truly represents the best of Guidehouse and the best of federal government. We congratulate Cara on this well-deserved recognition."

Prior to joining Guidehouse, McFadden served as principal at SRA International where she helped manage a PMO for a large contract supporting the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) within USAID, providing software development, infrastructure, and web services throughout the Agency. She is a graduate of George Mason University, where she was a Division I athlete.

This is the fourteenth year that Consulting Magazine has recognized women leaders of the profession. McFadden and her peers will be honored at a gala dinner and awards presentation event in New York City on November 11.

