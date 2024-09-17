Guidehouse Welcomes Rear Admiral Duke Heinz, U.S. Navy (Ret.)

Former Commander of Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support joins firm's Defense & Security segment

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, proudly welcomes Rear Admiral Duke Heinz, U.S. Navy (Ret.), who joins as a director in its Defense & Security segment.

Admiral Heinz comes to Guidehouse with a background in naval shipbuilding, supply, build, and repair domains, including complex multiagency and international partner operations. With over three decades of distinguished service, he brings deep expertise in military logistics and strategic leadership to the firm. His role will involve advising our U.S. Department of Defense clients with a focus on operational transformation and readiness initiatives.

"We are honored to welcome Admiral Heinz to Guidehouse," said John Saad, partner and Defense & Security segment leader at Guidehouse. "His strong background, leadership and strategic insights will be invaluable as our U.S. Navy and Defense clients continue to turn to Guidehouse as their partner in solving their complex mission, digital, and engineering challenges at a time when the national security stakes are as high as ever."

Admiral Heinz is the former Commander of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Weapon Systems Support (WSS) and he most recently served as a director of Logistics at U.S. European Command. He has led and supported multiple missions, projects, and initiatives that enhanced the operational effectiveness, efficiency, and safety of the U.S. and allied forces. Additionally, he fostered and maintained strategic partnerships and collaborations with various stakeholders, including military, civilian, interagency, and international partners.

"I am excited to join Guidehouse and bring my passion to the firm, contributing to the high-quality, differentiated, and enduring solutions that meet the needs and expectations of Department of Defense leaders," said Heinz. "I look forward to helping them navigate the evolving defense landscape, ensuring they are equipped to meet current and future challenges."

Guidehouse's team of cross-sector experts support clients in all branches of the U.S. military and intelligence community with strategy, management, technology, and risk consulting—all while focused on the critical mission of defense and national security.

