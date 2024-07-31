Cara McNulty, DPA, Mental Well-being Industry Executive, Appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Vibrant Emotional Health

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibrant Emotional Health (Vibrant) , a premier national mental health organization and the administrator of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, today announced the appointment of Cara McNulty, DPA, as its new CEO.

Cara McNulty, DPA, CEO of Vibrant Emotional Health

"From the moment we met Cara, we were fairly confident she would be Vibrant's next leader," said Jennifer Ashley, Ph.D., Board Chair of Vibrant Emotional Health. "As we learned more about her passion for our mission, the depth of her prior experiences which encompass all areas of mental well-being, and her 'people first' leadership style, we became certain she was the ideal choice to guide Vibrant forward."

As CEO, McNulty will lead Vibrant through its next growth phase. She will oversee all aspects of the organization, collaborating with a talented leadership team to develop, deliver, and scale innovative products and programs. Her top priority will be to ensure Vibrant's mission is realized: To help all people achieve mental and emotional well-being through groundbreaking solutions that deliver high-quality support, when, where, and how they need it. Cara's leadership style, characterized by her collective approach and emphasis on innovation, will undoubtedly bring a fresh perspective to Vibrant.

"On behalf of Vibrant, I am excited to welcome Cara McNulty as our new CEO," said Alison Lewis, Interim CEO of Vibrant Emotional Health. "Cara's passion for democratizing access to mental health care and driving population level impact makes her the clear choice to step into this role. I look forward to handing over the reins to Cara and staying on at Vibrant as its Interim Chief Operating Officer."

Cara's impressive track record includes her previous role as President of Behavioral Health and Mental Well-being at CVS Health, where she pioneered impactful programs. Notably, she championed the implementation of CVS Health's strategy focused on the bold goal of reducing suicide attempts by 20 percent among Aetna members by the year 2025. She also led the strategic design and implementation of Minnesota's transformational health care legislation. Her initiatives have provided easy access to high-quality mental health treatments, addressing a wide range of needs and inspiring change in the industry.

"I am extremely humbled that Vibrant Emotional Health has entrusted me with the position of CEO," said Cara McNulty, DPA, CEO of Vibrant Emotional Health. "I applaud Vibrant for their dedication to delivering mental health solutions to the millions of individuals served annually over the past 55 years through 20 national and local programs. Vibrant has an incredible depth and breadth of innovative mental health services—from creating interventions before crisis to providing critical support through the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. I look forward to collaborating with the executive leadership team, the Board, and our governmental and industry partners to chart the course forward in the next phase for our organization. Together, we will shed new light on the darkness that affects nearly one-quarter of our population and be an agent for change to those in need."

McNulty's dedication to mental health advocacy is evident in her former roles as a Board Member for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the Allina Health | Aetna Joint Venture. Her extensive board service, including with the Network for Excellence in Health Innovation, Park Nicollet Foundation, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, YMCA, Midwest Business Group on Health, and the Minnesota Community Measurement Board, reflect her unwavering commitment to the cause. Additionally, Cara held leadership roles at CVS Health, WTW, and Target centered on fostering diversity and inclusion within each respective workplace, underscoring a consistent commitment to creating equitable and inclusive environments.

Cara is a prolific contributor to editorial outlets, authoring articles on topics such as identity crisis among young adults, eating disorders, and mental health. She holds a Doctor of Public Administration degree from Hamline University, a Master of Science in Applied Health Science from Indiana University, and a Bachelor of Science in Community Health Education from the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

About Vibrant Emotional Health

Vibrant Emotional Health is a non-profit organization that helps individuals and families achieve emotional wellbeing. For over 50 years, our groundbreaking solutions have delivered high-quality services and support when, where and how people need it. We offer confidential emotional support through our state-of-the-art contact center and crisis hotline services that use leading-edge telephone, text and web-based technologies, including the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, Disaster Distress Helpline, Veterans Crisis Line, and NFL Life Line. Through our community wellness programs, individuals and families obtain the support and skills they need to thrive. Our advocacy and education initiatives promote mental wellbeing as a social responsibility. We help over 5 million people live healthier and more vibrant lives annually.

