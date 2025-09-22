Caracal Expands Health Care Portfolio with Launch of Innovative Iodine Product Line in Partnership with I2Pure

DETROIT, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caracal Products & Services, through its Caracal Healthcare Products division, today announced an expansion of its collaboration with I2Pure to bring a new generation of iodine-based health care solutions to the market. Building on strong customer demand and clinical interest, Caracal will serve as an exclusive U.S. distributor of I2Pure's proprietary molecular iodine formulations.

The initial rollout will feature three offerings: a topical iodine soak, nasal decolonization product, and topical iodine skin ointment. Additional products in development include a surgical scrub, hand sanitizer, and several other topical iodine solutions.

"Since announcing our collaboration last year, Caracal has been amazed by the appetite of our health care customers for novel iodine products. The health care community clearly values the antimicrobial capability of iodine, as well as its long history of biosafety and biocompatibility," said Don Roberts, CEO of Caracal Products & Services. "In a very short time, I2Pure's technologies and products have become a primary interest within our health care customer base. We're excited to begin marketing and delivering I2Pure products later this year."

I2Pure's CEO Jeff Jochims added: "The world is ready for the next iteration of iodine chemistry. With ever-increasing antibiotic resistance and global pathogen risk, the time is right to harness the incredible antimicrobial broad-spectrum efficacy of molecular iodine, which has a time-proven safety profile and no known resistance development."

Caracal and I2Pure will showcase the new product line at key industry events this fall, including the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons Annual Meeting (October) and the National Minority Supplier Development Council Annual Conference & Exchange (November, Miami). Product samples will be available beginning in September, with delivery expected in the fourth quarter of 2025 and expansion throughout 2026.

About Caracal Products & Services: Founded in Detroit, Michigan, in 2004, Caracal is a U.S.-based company with a focus on providing value while creating jobs and protecting our planet. Caracal has invested heavily in the health care industry by pioneering products and innovative services. As a sourcing solutions provider, Caracal offers a wide range of high-quality products and value-added services to businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions of all sizes. Caracal has cultivated strong, established partnerships in the health care, insurance, and financial services industries. Known for its proactive communication and stable, strategic manufacturing relationships, Caracal prides itself on living up to the Caracal motto each day: Supplying everything but surprises. For more information about Caracal Products & Services, please visit https://www.caracalcorp.com or contact Sarah Herschelman at [email protected].

About I2Pure: I2Pure is an iodine technology company dedicated to advancing health and biosafety through its patented, non-toxic molecular iodine solutions. I2Pure's mission is to prevent pathogenic threats to the world. Our technology can be utilized for countless applications across healthcare, industrial biosafety, consumer products, and food processing. The platform technology can be delivered directly or through carriers via solutions, nano particles, polymers, and coatings. For more information about I2Pure, visit https://www.i2pure.com or contact the company at [email protected].

