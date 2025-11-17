Caracal Products & Services Donates $20K to Blue and Gold Racing Team at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University

DETROIT, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caracal Products & Services, a leading supplier of goods and services to large businesses and organizations nationwide, has donated $20,000 to the Blue and Gold Racing team at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. The donation will help support the fledgling team of students as they compete against students from around the world to design, build and race an electric car in the prestigious Formula SAE Electric competition in June 2026.

"Innovation is what drives our team at Caracal, and we are proud to invest in the next generation of creators as they rise to this challenge," said Donald Roberts, President & Chief Executive Officer at Caracal Products & Services. "With a rich legacy of developing some of the brightest minds in engineering, North Carolina A&T is empowering its students to lead the charge, building electric cars that drive technology forward."

Founded in 1891, North Carolina A&T is a public land-grant research university known for its strong programs in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The largest historically Black college or university (HBCU) in the United States, it enrolled a record 15,275 students in fall 2025.

Named after the school's colors, the Blue and Gold Racing team is raising money to compete in the Formula SAE Electric competition in Brooklyn, Michigan, which will be held June 16-20, 2026. The team is angling to win Rookie of the Year, which is awarded only to teams in their first year of competition. Blue and Gold Racing is the only HBCU team in this year's competition.

The team consists of seven specialized sub-teams, including powertrain, electrical, aerodynamics, and public relations. Caracal's donation will help support the team's purchase of materials for the car, including steel for the chassis, carbon fiber for the body panels, and components for the battery, along with tires, wheels, and the electric motor. Funds also will be used for the team's operating expenses, including registering and transporting the car to and from the competition.

Formula SAE is a program of SAE International, a global association committed to being the ultimate knowledge source for the engineering profession. Teams spend 8 to 12 months designing, building, and preparing their vehicles for the competition. The cars are judged in a series of static and dynamic events, including technical inspection, cost, presentation, engineering design, solo performance trials, and high-performance endurance.

This donation is just one way that Caracal fulfills its commitment to creating opportunities for all people and supporting organizations that make a meaningful difference in their communities. For more information on Caracal Products & Services and its community initiatives, visit www.CaracalCorp.com .

About Caracal Products & Services: Founded in Detroit, Michigan, in 2004, Caracal is a U.S. based company with a focus on creating jobs and value in the healthcare industry through pioneering products and innovative services. As a sourcing solutions provider, Caracal offers a wide range of high-quality products and value-added services to businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions of all sizes. Caracal has cultivated strong, established partnerships in the healthcare, insurance, and financial services industries. Known for its proactive communication and stable, strategic vendor relationships, Caracal prides itself on living up to the Caracal motto each day: Supplying everything but surprises. For more information about Caracal Products & Services please visit https://www.caracalcorp.com or contact Sarah Herschelman at [email protected] .

