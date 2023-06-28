Carahsoft, Coalfire, and Google Public Sector Partner on FedRAMP® Accelerator to Enable SaaS Providers Selling into the Federal Government

First-to-market offering propels organizations on Google Cloud to access growing government opportunities

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity pioneer Coalfire, IT solutions provider Carahsoft Technology Corp., and Google Public Sector have entered into a partnership to accelerate FedRAMP Authority to Operate (ATO) certification and public sector opportunities for customers deployed on Google Cloud. Coalfire's FedRAMP expertise and offerings will be bundled and delivered to Google Cloud's state, federal, and institutional clients by Carahsoft, one of the public sector's largest solution providers, and its ecosystem of reseller partners and systems integrators.

"With the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program now the law of the land, achieving FedRAMP certification has quickly evolved from cost burden to exponential business opportunity," said Troy Bertram, managing director of Google Cloud's Public Sector Partner Ecosystem. "Whether or not our clients are selling into government markets or looking ahead to renewing contracts, Coalfire's disruptive services portfolio and ability to provide enterprise SaaS companies with FedRAMP advisory and assessment services that accelerate time to market is a mission-critical differentiator for government contractors."

The collaboration enables Google Public Sector and Carahsoft clients to accelerate their digital transformation and enter new federal markets through Coalfire's FedRAMP advisory services. These offerings allow customers to quickly and cost-effectively understand gaps and build required architectures and documentation to achieve FedRAMP authorization, reducing the historically exorbitant financial barriers to entry that FedRAMP was known for. Once clients achieve ATO, they are positioned to sell across multiple agencies (not just one), and with the Coalfire/Google Public Sector/Carahsoft solution, clients retain ownership of all technology deliverables.

"The FedRAMP roadmap leads to a threat-informed approach to risk management, and the FedRAMP Authorization Act passed in December of last year opens new opportunities for companies to test once and certify many times with reciprocity among agencies," said Carahsoft President Craig P. Abod. "From gap and desired architecture analysis to audit-ready, this partnership with Coalfire enables Carahsoft technology partners operating in Google Cloud to confidently accredit and deploy FedRAMP-compliant environments within an accelerated timeline. Carahsoft and its ecosystem of partners are excited for the opportunity to offer public sector customers a greater variety of FedRAMP-certified solutions deployed on Google Cloud to achieve their mission goals."

"Bringing disruptive and cost-effective FedRAMP services to companies on or considering Google Cloud through channel leader Carahsoft now enables customers to accelerate or expand their sales opportunities with the federal government," said Coalfire CEO Tom McAndrew. "As a FedRAMP pioneer, we have a 100% pass rate on FedRAMP environments we've built. This partnership enables a faster, more cost-effective path for companies considering FedRAMP."

Coalfire has a well-established relationship with Carahsoft and a long history of serving as the trusted FedRAMP auditor and assessment body for Google Cloud. "Whether required or not, FedRAMP is a business opportunity, and every cloud services and SaaS provider should have a FedRAMP strategy," said Jeff Rector, head of worldwide channels and partnerships at Coalfire. "We're excited to take this next step with Google Public Sector and Carahsoft as we work together to help our customers manage and monetize the FedRAMP opportunity."

About Coalfire 
The world's leading organizations – including the top five cloud service providers and leaders in financial services, healthcare, and retail – trust Coalfire to elevate their cyber programs and secure the future of their business. Number one in compliance, FedRAMP®, and cloud penetration testing, Coalfire is the world's largest firm dedicated to cybersecurity services, providing unparalleled technology-enabled professional and managed services. To learn more, visit Coalfire.com.

About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com

