Caravan and Motorhome Market to grow by USD 23.59 billion from 2022 to 2027, The increasing adoption of RVs by different generations of consumers boosts market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The caravan and motorhome market is expected to grow by USD 23.59 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.66% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of RVs by different generations of consumers is notably driving the caravan and motorhome market. However, factors such as problems associated with RV ownership may impede market growth. The market is segmented by end-user (direct buyer and fleet owner), type (motorhome and caravan), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Caravan and Motorhome Market 2023-2027
Key Segment Analysis

  • The direct buyer segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Direct customers, usually including individuals and families, prefer to purchase their caravans or motorhomes exclusively from the manufacturer or dealer rather than through traditional rental or leasing services. This trend is driven by an increasing desire for individuality, convenience, and longevity of ownership. For direct buyers, ownership of the vehicles is entirely in their hands, and they would rather take advantage of flexible modes of ownership or customization. Individuals may decide to purchase motorhomes that are specially configured for their journeys, for example, by introducing additional features such as photovoltaic panels, updated interiors, or cutting-edge technology systems, so long as they meet their travel requirements. As a result of the evolution of consumer demand, which has transformed the market in focus, producers seek to satisfy direct buyers' requirements. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the FREE PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis 

  • Europe is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Company Insights 
The caravan and motorhome market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Bailey Caravans Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Caravan Conversion, Dethleffs GmbH and Co. KG, Eura Mobil GmbH, Globecar Motorhomes UK and Ireland, Hobby Caravan, Hymer GmbH and Co. KG, JCBLGroup, KABE Group AB, Knaus Tabbert AG, LMC Caravan GmbH and Co. KG, Possl Freizeit und Sport GmbH, RAPIDO Motorhomes, REV Group Inc., The Swift Group, Thor Industries Inc., Trigano SA, Triple E Canada Ltd., and Winnebago Industries Inc. View the FREE PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Caravan And Motorhome Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.66%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 23.59 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.49

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 39%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Bailey Caravans Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Caravan Conversion, Dethleffs GmbH and Co. KG, Eura Mobil GmbH, Globecar Motorhomes UK and Ireland, Hobby Caravan, Hymer GmbH and Co. KG, JCBLGroup, KABE Group AB, Knaus Tabbert AG, LMC Caravan GmbH and Co. KG, Possl Freizeit und Sport GmbH, RAPIDO Motorhomes, REV Group Inc., The Swift Group, Thor Industries Inc., Trigano SA, Triple E Canada Ltd., and Winnebago Industries Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End User

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

