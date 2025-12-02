Caravan and Society Brands Forge Strategic Partnership to Bridge Hollywood and Consumer Goods; Launch First Collaboration with Cleanomic

LOS ANGELES and CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravan, the brand accelerator and studio co-founded and backed by Creative Artists Agency (CAA) that builds at the intersection of pop culture, consumer and technology, today announced a new partnership with Society Brands, a tech-enabled consumer products company with a focus on health and personal care brands. The collaboration marks the beginning of a unique alliance connecting Society Brands' portfolio of e-commerce companies with Caravan and CAA's extensive network of high profile talent, creators, and retail partners.

The partnership's first initiative features Cleanomic, Society Brands' clean-living home essentials brand. Through Caravan, Cleanomic will align with celebrity and influencer partners to accelerate awareness, expand retail distribution, and deepen consumer engagement across digital and brick-and-mortar channels.

"This partnership represents the next evolution of how consumer brands are built," said Leonard Brody, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Caravan. "By combining Society Brands operational excellence with Caravan's access to talent, creative strategy, and retail relationships, we're unlocking an entirely new growth engine for modern consumer companies."

Under the partnership, Society Brands' portfolio companies gain structured access to Caravan's ecosystem of celebrity partners and retailers to drive collaborative marketing, co-branded products, and category expansion. As these brands grow, Caravan and its network share in the value created, reinforcing a shared-success model for talent-led commerce.

"Our goal has always been to build a platform that empowers founders and scales brands responsibly," said Michael Sirpilla, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Society Brands. "With Caravan, we can now connect our brands to cultural voices and creative partners who can help them reach new audiences. Cleanomic is just the beginning."

The Caravan–Society Brands partnership will continue to expand across the Society Brands portfolio in the coming months, introducing additional collaborations between celebrity talent and emerging consumer brands in wellness, beauty, and home care.

About Caravan

Caravan is an accelerator and studio backed by Creative Artists Agency (CAA) that builds and scales consumer brands in partnership with leading talent, entrepreneurs and brands. Caravan develops products and companies that live at the intersection of pop-culture, consumer, and technology. For more information, please visit www.hellocaravan.com.

About Society Brands

Society Brands is a consumer products company that acquires e-commerce native brands dedicated to transforming the wellness industry through clean, effective, and toxin-free solutions. Society Brands was built by founders, for founders™, providing entrepreneurs meaningful liquidity while at the same time affording them an opportunity to stay on board, build their brand and roll equity into Society Brands' platform. For more information, please visit www.societybrands.com.

SOURCE Society Brands