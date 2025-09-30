Society Brands Partners with Crunchi, a Certified Clean Cosmetics and Skincare Brand

Partnership reinforces Society's emphasis in the health and personal care sector and businesses with a strong direct-to-consumer presence

CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Society Brands, a tech-enabled consumer products company with a focus on health and personal care brands, has partnered with Crunchi, a revolutionary lineup of clean, high-performance cosmetics and skincare products.

Founded by Kelly Kreusler and Melanie Petschke, APRN, FNP-BC, Crunchi has grown to become a leading company in the beauty and healthcare sector with clean, high-performing cosmetics and skincare products built on ingredient transparency and sustainability. Through its success, the brand has remained true to its mission to impact and empower lives by providing sustainable clean beauty products that perform. In a short time, Crunchi, which is 100% direct-to-consumer, has generated significant revenue, in large part due to a comprehensive and fully engaged micro-influencer advocate network.

"We've spent years carefully crafting a brand that reflects our personal values and commitment to health, sustainability, and performance," said Petschke. "Partnering with Society Brands allows us to scale that vision without compromising on what matters most to us and our customers."

Crunchi joins a growing roster of Society Brands' investments, which now include category leaders across beauty, wellness, home, and health. With this partnership, Society's portfolio continues its strong upward trajectory in the consumer brand space.

"Crunchi represents everything we look for in a brand—exceptional products, a passionate community, and founders who have built something truly meaningful," said Michael Sirpilla, CEO of Society Brands. "We're honored to welcome Crunchi into the Society Brands family and are excited to accelerate their momentum with expanded resources, operational support, and a platform for continued growth."

Society Brands' growth model centers on partnership, keeping founders involved while gaining access to a shared infrastructure designed to accelerate performance and preserve brand identity. Both Kreusler and Petschke remain deeply engaged in leading the brand's continued evolution while benefiting from Society's centralized services.

This further strengthens Society Brands' position as a fast-growing force in the consumer goods space and reflects its continued investment in brands that resonate with modern consumers on more than just a product level.

Society Brands currently supports many e-commerce brands, with an emphasis in the health and personal care sector, and businesses with more than 70% of revenue driven by DTC, with 30% across other marketplaces including Amazon, retail and other e-commerce marketplaces. Currently boasting more than $160 million annually, the health and personal care sector represents nearly 85% of Society Brands' revenue.

To learn more about Society Brands, and its unique investment model that is built for and by founders, please visit www.societybrands.com . To discover Crunchi and its vast array of cosmetic and skincare products, go to www.crunchi.com .

About Society Brands

Society Brands is a collective of mission-driven consumer companies dedicated to transforming the wellness industry through clean, effective, and toxin-free solutions. With a growing portfolio of innovative brands, Society Brands empowers people to live healthier, more intentional lives—at home, at work, and everywhere in between. For more information, please visit www.societybrands.com .

About Crunchi

Crunchi is redefining what it means to be truly clean in beauty. Since 2016, Crunchi has gone beyond industry buzzwords to create Uncompromised Clean Beauty through a collection of high-performance makeup and skincare powered by safe, clinically proven ingredients and delivered in innovative, sustainable packaging. Products are third-party tested for purity and verified by trusted certifications, including EWG VERIFIED™, Leaping Bunny Certified cruelty-free, and 4ocean Plastic Neutral.

In an industry clouded by mixed messages, Crunchi sets a new standard rooted in safety, performance, and sustainability, so you never have to choose between your health, flawless results, or the planet. With full ingredient transparency, rigorous testing, and a commitment to conscious packaging, Crunchi is more than a beauty brand - it's a movement raising the bar for what clean beauty should be.

