Caravel Autism Health and Behavior Therapy Solutions of Minnesota Join Forces to Expand Access to Autism, Mental Health Services for Twin Cities Families

WOODBURY, Minn., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health is pleased to announce the acquisition of Behavior Therapy Solutions of Minnesota (BTS). In combining their teams, the companies will expand access to autism therapy, psychological assessments, and outpatient counseling services for families across the Twin Cities.

Caravel Autism Health serves children with autism and their families through a network of six autism therapy centers in the metro area. The addition of the BTS team will help meet the growing needs of families seeking diagnostic assessment and evidence-based treatment for children who are on the autism spectrum. In addition, Caravel Autism Health will support and grow the outpatient counseling services offered by BTS at its Woodbury clinic.

In Minnesota, one in 44 children has autism. According to Caravel Autism Health CEO Mike Miller, "We continue to see significant demand from Minnesota families who need better access to specialists for both diagnosis and treatment for autism. By adding the mental health professionals and clinicians from BTS to our team, we at Caravel can extend our impact and provide more families the answers and care they need."

"We are excited to partner with Caravel Autism Health to increase the reach of high-quality clinical services within this community," said Dr. Jennifer Joseph, Clinical Director and Co-founder of BTS. "We will continue to provide the same services to our client families with the added benefit of access to new resources for training and reporting on clinical outcomes," explained Julie Hunter, Program Director and BTS Co-founder.

"If a child is on the autism spectrum, an early diagnosis is the best possible scenario," explained Jackie Vick, Vice President of Minnesota Clinical Operations for Caravel Autism Health. "Once we have a proper diagnosis, we can quickly implement a customized Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy program. Collaboration with the talented team from BTS expands our capacity to meet the needs of families and accomplish the Caravel mission, which is to change lives."

To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit www.caravelautism.com, call 507-322-7752, or email [email protected].

About Caravel Autism Health

Founded in 2009, Caravel Autism Health is devoted to helping families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. Caravel's team of autism health experts specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based programs help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

About Behavior Therapy Solutions of Minnesota

The mission at Behavior Therapy Solutions of Minnesota is to provide individualized and effective behavioral and mental health services to children and families by working together to find creative solutions. To support the individual needs of each child and family, BTS offers a continuum of services including in-home behavioral services throughout the Twin Cities metro area as well as comprehensive outpatient services at its Woodbury clinic.

