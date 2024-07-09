New Autism Therapy Clinic for Children Opens its Doors in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of young children on the autism spectrum, is hosting a ribbon-cutting on July 10 to celebrate the grand opening of a new state-of-the-art autism therapy clinic. Autism experts at this new clinic at 905 South Taylor Drive in Sheboygan will provide a full range of services for families in and around Sheboygan.

Caravel specializes in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, which uses positive reinforcement to help young children build communication and social skills. The clinic features colorful, sensory-friendly spaces where children work one-on-one with therapists to build skills, develop confidence, and learn to connect with the world around them. Caravel offers diagnosis, therapy, and family support and counseling.

Caravel has its roots in Wisconsin; its founders opened their first clinic in Green Bay in 2009. Caravel is known for its expertise in using ABA therapy to help families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. The effectiveness of ABA therapy is recognized by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"ABA therapy changes lives, but there is a shortage of specialists in many communities," explained Caravel CEO Mike Miller. "Providing access to high-quality therapy at a young age is how we ensure that children achieve the best possible outcomes. We're opening clinics in communities like Sheboygan to bring more resources and greater hope for families."

"By helping children with autism reach their full potential, we're changing their lives and the lives of their families," explained Natalee Carncross, Caravel's Sheboygan clinic director. "We're thrilled to be bringing customized, center-based ABA services to Sheboygan."

Parents of young children and others with questions about autism diagnosis and ABA therapy are invited to call 920-710-6760 or visit caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been committed to helping families navigate the challenges of autism and providing leadership that creates better outcomes. Our team of clinical experts specializes in evaluation, diagnosis, and therapy for young children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

