Caravel Autism Health Opens 8th New Center in Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health has opened the doors to a new autism therapy center in Bloomington, MN for children who are on the autism spectrum and their families. Located at 6300 West Old Shakopee Road, the new Bloomington center is staffed by autism health specialists who provide diagnostic evaluations and evidence-based treatment.

Caravel Autism Health's team includes clinical professionals who are specially trained in evaluating children who may be on the autism spectrum. The team also has expertise in creating and leading individualized Applied Behavior Analysis ("ABA") treatment plans that help children with autism develop skills, create connections, and gain confidence.

One in 54 children in the U.S. has autism, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Minnesota, one in 44 children has autism. According to Caravel Autism Health CEO Mike Miller, "We saw very strong demand from Minnesota families who wanted better access to specialists who can provide both diagnosis and treatment. We wanted to step up and close that gap." Caravel Autism Health opened its first Minnesota autism therapy center in Rochester in October 2019 and has quickly added seven other new centers across the state since then.

"Families with questions about whether their children were on the autism spectrum were encountering significant wait times for seeing specialists," explained Jackie Vick, Vice President of Minnesota Clinical Operations for Caravel Autism Health. "These delays are significant because timing is critical. The earlier we can begin providing intensive ABA therapy for children with autism, the greater the gains can be in learning, communication, and social skills. We knew these families needed us to open our doors, so we couldn't let the pandemic stop us," said Vick. Caravel Autism Health has implemented strict COVID-19 protocols and practices, guided by the CDC and its own internal safety committee.

Caravel Autism Health will host a ribbon-cutting event in September. To learn more, visit www.caravelautism.com or call the Client Intake Team at 507-322-7752.

About Caravel Autism Health

Founded in 2009, Caravel Autism Health is devoted to helping families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. Caravel's team of autism health experts specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis and treatment of children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based programs help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

