New Autism Therapy Clinic Opens its Doors to Families in Cedar Rapids Area

HIAWATHA, Iowa, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of young children on the autism spectrum, is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, March 14 to celebrate the grand opening of a new, state-of-the-art autism therapy clinic for families in the Cedar Rapids area. Caravel's team of childhood autism specialists has been improving outcomes for children with autism since 2009.

The new clinic, located at 1125 Dina Court in Hiawatha, offers a comprehensive range of services including evaluation, diagnosis, customized Applied Behavior Analysis therapy, family support and counseling. ABA uses positive reinforcement to help young children build language and communication skills and improve focus. ABA is recognized as the most effective treatment for children with autism by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One in 36 children is on the autism spectrum.

According to Caravel CEO Mike Miller, "Caravel recognizes that families in too many communities don't have access to high-quality autism services. We've made a commitment to investing in new clinics and bringing expert providers into places where families have struggled to find care. ABA therapy changes lives by helping children who are on the spectrum achieve the best possible outcomes. We're excited to be opening our doors to families across the Cedar Rapids area."

"For a child with autism, the ideal scenario is early diagnosis and therapy," explained Emily Harriott MA, BCBA, LBA, clinic director for Caravel in Cedar Rapids. "When we can begin ABA therapy at a young age, we can help that child reach his or her greatest potential."

Harriott and her team at Caravel's Cedar Rapids clinic are currently enrolling new clients for evaluation and treatment. For information or to schedule an appointment, call 319-988-6169 or visit www.caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been committed to helping families navigate the challenges of autism and providing leadership that creates better outcomes. Our team of clinical experts specializes in evaluation, diagnosis, and therapy for young children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

SOURCE Caravel Autism Health