Caravel Autism Health Opens Third Autism Therapy Center for Families in the Treasure Valley

MERIDIAN, Idaho, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health is pleased to announce that it has opened the doors to another Treasure Valley resource designed to meet the unique needs of children with autism. Caravel's newest autism therapy center, located at 1905 S. Topaz Way in Meridian, is a colorful, child-friendly space that is designed to support growth and learning.

The center is led by expert clinicians who work with children ages 2 to 18. They use Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy to help children succeed. ABA is evidence-based treatment that uses positive reinforcement to help children with autism develop skills, create connections, and gain confidence. "ABA therapy is critically important for children who are on the autism spectrum," according to Anna McLane, MA, BCBA, clinical director for Caravel Autism Health in Meridian. "When we're able to diagnose autism at an early age and customize an ABA treatment plan for a child's specific needs, we can change that child's life dramatically."

Caravel's team has worked with families living with the challenges of an autism diagnosis since 2009. According to Mike Miller, CEO of Caravel Autism Health, the need for clinical expertise and services is great, but there is a shortage of resources in many communities: "At Caravel, we want to ensure that children who are on the spectrum have access to the best possible care. By bringing three new autism therapy centers to the Treasure Valley, we have significantly expanded local availability and access to high-quality autism services. Greater access translates into better outcomes for these children and their families."

Prior to opening the Meridian center, Caravel established autism therapy centers in Boise and Nampa earlier this year. Caravel is currently scheduling appointments for children ages 2 and up. For more information about the range of services that Caravel's team offers for families, please call 208.417.7971 or visit caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been devoted to helping families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. Our team of clinical experts specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

SOURCE Caravel Autism Health

