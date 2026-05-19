Caraway Home Launches Public Campaign Calling for a Future Less Dependent on Forever Chemicals

The advocacy campaign expands Caraway's longstanding focus on material transparency and PFAS-free cookware

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caraway Home, the home goods brand known for its non-toxic, thoughtfully designed kitchenware, is launching a public advocacy campaign focused on forever chemicals and greater transparency around cookware materials.

The campaign follows litigation filed by cookware conglomerates Groupe SEB, owner of brands including T-Fal and All-Clad, and Meyer Corporation, whose portfolio includes Hestan, Farberware, and Rachael Ray cookware. The lawsuit comes amid broader industry conversations around PFAS-free cookware, material transparency, and evolving consumer expectations.

Since launching in 2019, Caraway has built its business around ceramic-coated cookware made without PTFE/PFAS, commonly referred to as forever chemicals. Today, consumer awareness of forever chemicals and material exposure in the home has become increasingly mainstream, as multiple U.S. states continue to move to restrict PFAS in cookware and consumer products.

"For years, consumers have been told they have to choose between performance, design, and better materials," said Jordan Nathan, founder and CEO of Caraway. "We started Caraway to prove that shouldn't be the case. As awareness around forever chemicals continues to grow, consumers deserve more transparency from the products they use every day."

Rather than limiting its response to the courtroom, Caraway is elevating the broader conversation underpinning the lawsuit: how cookware is made, what materials are used, and what consumers deserve to know about the products they bring into their homes. As part of the initiative, Caraway is launching a public petition and content campaign across its owned channels to educate consumers about forever chemicals and the growing demand for greater transparency across consumer product categories.

The campaign will roll out across Caraway's social, email, and community platforms, alongside broader educational efforts around advocacy, materials, and transparency.

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About Caraway

Caraway Home is on a mission to raise the standards of what we bring into our homes through non-toxic, design-forward essentials. Since launching its category-defining cookware in 2019, Caraway has grown into a leading name in the modern home, serving more than 2.5 million customers. The brand now spans multiple categories, including cookware, bakeware, prepware, food storage, barware, and home organization, bringing a cohesive approach to every corner of the home.

With over 200,000 five-star reviews and more than 400 patents issued and pending worldwide, Caraway continues to set a new standard for thoughtfully made home essentials. Caraway is available at CarawayHome.com, Amazon, and national retailers, including Crate & Barrel, Macy's, The Container Store, Target, Walmart, and more.

SOURCE Caraway