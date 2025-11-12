Caraway Tea Company Expands Operations with Move to New 20,000 sq. ft. Facility in Poughkeepsie, NY

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caraway Tea Company, a leading U.S. manufacturer and co-packer of premium teas, wellness blends, and supplement-infused beverages, is proud to announce its relocation to a new facility at 46 Violet Avenue in Poughkeepsie, New York.

The new site, part of a 115,000-square-foot industrial complex, provides Caraway Tea with an initial 20,000 square feet of dedicated production, blending, and fulfillment space — with additional capacity available to support future growth.

Caraway Tea Moves to New Location

"This move represents an exciting new chapter for Caraway Tea," said Michael Caraway, COO of Caraway Tea Company. "Our expanded footprint will allow us to scale manufacturing, improve workflow efficiency, and continue innovating in the wellness and tea categories. The building offers room to grow as our partnerships and product lines expand."

As part of the move, Caraway Tea will significantly expand its in-house quality control and R&D lab to over 500 square feet, enabling advanced testing, formulation, and product development capabilities. The upgraded laboratory will further strengthen the company's commitment to SQF-certified quality, traceability, and compliance — key pillars of its trusted reputation in the beverage and supplement sectors.

The Poughkeepsie facility will serve as Caraway Tea's primary headquarters and production center, supporting a full range of services including private-label co-packing, custom formulation, supplement-infused tea blending, and foodservice packaging. With new space for innovation and efficiency, Caraway Tea is poised to accelerate its role as a premier partner to leading beverage and wellness brands across North America.

For more information about Caraway Tea Company's services or partnership opportunities, visit www.carawaytea.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Caraway

[email protected]

845-236-3645

SOURCE Caraway Tea Company