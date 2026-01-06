Caraway Tea Company Launches "Breathe," a New Herbal Tea Blend to Support Respiratory Comfort

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caraway Tea Company announced today the launch of Breathe, a new herbal tea blend crafted to support respiratory comfort and promote easy breathing. Featuring a thoughtfully balanced combination of mullein leaf, ginger root, licorice root, peppermint, and natural peppermint oil, Breathe is designed to be both soothing and exceptionally enjoyable.

Breathe Blend

Mullein leaf has been traditionally used for centuries to support lung and respiratory wellness, particularly during times of seasonal congestion or environmental stress. Caraway Tea Company paired this time-honored botanical with warming ginger root, naturally sweet licorice root, and cooling peppermint to create a smooth, refreshing cup that comforts the throat and opens the senses.

"Breathe was developed for people who want a clean, flavorful herbal tea that feels immediately comforting," said a spokesperson for Caraway Tea Company. "We focused on ingredients with long histories of traditional use and combined them in a way that tastes as good as it feels."

Unlike many herbal respiratory blends that can taste overly medicinal, Breathe offers a naturally balanced flavor profile—cool and minty on the first sip, gently warming through the finish. The addition of natural peppermint oil enhances aroma and freshness without overpowering the blend.

Breathe is naturally caffeine-free, made with high-quality botanicals, and suitable for daily enjoyment. It can be enjoyed hot for deep comfort or iced for a refreshing, clearing experience.

The new blend will be available this month through Caraway Tea Company's wholesale channels.

About Caraway Tea Company

Founded in 2010, Caraway Tea Company is a premium tea manufacturer and blender specializing in high-quality loose leaf teas, sachets, and custom blends. Based in New York's Hudson Valley, the company partners with brands, retailers, and wellness companies to deliver exceptional teas crafted with care, consistency, and integrity.

For more information or wholesale inquiries, visit carawaytea.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Caraway

845-236-3645

[email protected]

SOURCE Caraway Tea Company