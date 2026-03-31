POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the functional beverage market continues to expand, Caraway Tea Company is calling attention to a critical issue impacting brands, retailers, and consumers alike: the growing number of "functional" tea products being manufactured without proper supplement certification.

Caraway Tea Company Urges Brands to Verify Supplement Certification in Functional Tea Manufacturing

With the rise of wellness-driven products featuring ingredients such as adaptogens, vitamins, and electrolytes, many tea brands are entering the space under the assumption that adding functional ingredients is enough to position their product as a supplement. However, according to Caraway Tea, the reality is far more complex - and potentially risky.

"Not all functional teas are created equal," said Gina Caraway, CEO of Caraway Tea Company. "There's a significant difference between a product that contains added ingredients and one that is manufactured under certified supplement standards. That distinction matters for safety, compliance, and brand integrity."

The Hidden Risk Behind "Functional" Labeling

Caraway Tea highlights that many products marketed as functional or wellness teas are produced in facilities that are not certified for supplement manufacturing. This can lead to several key issues:

Inability to legally use Supplement Facts panels

Lack of validated dosing and ingredient consistency

Insufficient quality control and traceability systems

Increased regulatory risk for brands and retailers

As regulatory scrutiny increases - particularly from major retail channels and e-commerce platforms - brands may face challenges if their manufacturing partners are not operating under appropriate standards.

What Defines a True Supplement-Certified Manufacturer

A supplement-certified tea manufacturer operates under strict protocols designed to ensure product safety, consistency, and efficacy. These include:

Verified and repeatable dosing processes for active ingredients

Comprehensive quality management systems

Full traceability of raw materials and finished goods

Third-party certifications and audits specific to supplement production

Caraway Tea Company is among a limited number of U.S.-based tea manufacturers certified under SQF Level 2, Code 31 (Dietary Supplements) - a globally recognized food safety and quality certification specific to supplement production.

A Call for Greater Transparency

As consumer demand for functional wellness products continues to rise, Caraway Tea is encouraging brands to take a closer look at their supply chains and manufacturing partners.

"Brands are investing heavily in innovation and marketing, but manufacturing is where trust is truly built," Caraway added. "Choosing a certified supplement partner isn't just a technical decision - it's a strategic one."

Supporting the Next Generation of Functional Tea

Caraway Tea Company specializes in private label and co-packing services for tea and supplement-based beverages, offering capabilities that bridge traditional herbal tea with modern functional formulations. Through its "Leaf-to-Lab" approach, the company combines botanical expertise with scientific rigor to help brands develop compliant, high-performance products.

About Caraway Tea Company

Founded in 2010, Caraway Tea Company is a leading U.S.-based tea manufacturer specializing in private label, co-packing, and functional tea development. The company is SQF Level 2 certified under Code 31 for dietary supplements and is known for its ability to integrate active ingredients into tea formats while maintaining quality, consistency, and regulatory compliance.

Media Contact:

Caraway Tea Company

Michael Caraway

[email protected]

845-236-3645

SOURCE Caraway Tea Company