Carbice and DarkNX Partner to Advance Reliability and Performance Across over 300MW of AI Data Centers

Collaboration makes U.S.-based Carbice a critical system-level solutions partner for long-term AI data center performance and sustainability

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbice , a leader in vertically-aligned carbon nanotubes and manufacturing assembly solutions for advanced computing and power systems, today announced a strategic partnership with DarkNX, a global digital infrastructure company building next-generation AI data centers optimized for high-density workloads. Through the partnership, Carbice becomes a system-level solutions expert in data center design, with interface assembly and material expertise, and long-term performance validation to support next-generation AI infrastructure at scale.

Under the partnership, Carbice will support DarkNX and its customers' data center development projects with expertise and data collection through the Carbice Lab, a recognized center of thought leadership in thermal interface reliability. Carbice will work alongside other partners whose technology was selected as a core element of DarkNX's recently announced 300MW data center campus in Ontario, Canada. Together, DarkNX, Carbice, and others will support performance and reliability from chip-level cooling through critical thermal, mechanical, and electrical interfaces that impact long-term uptime and hardware life, and lower the cost to OEMs of building servers.

Carbice's advanced cooling technologies prevent performance drift and avoid nearly 30 GWh of unnecessary electricity consumption over five years — supporting long-term energy efficiency and lower carbon intensity at scale. This equates to preventing approximately 10,500 metric tons of CO₂ emissions, a meaningful reduction in lifecycle emissions for a single 300 MW AI data center campus. By designing out degradation-driven inefficiencies from the start, DarkNX plans to leverage Carbice to reduce throttling, downtime, and rework, thereby avoiding millions in energy and reliability costs annually while materially lowering lifecycle emissions across its AI infrastructure footprint.

"As AI infrastructure scales, reliability at the interfaces, including thermal, mechanical, and electrical, becomes a defining constraint," said Baratunde Cola, CEO and founder of Carbice. "This partnership is about bringing science-backed insight into how data center systems perform on day one and how they continue to perform on day 1,000. Our U.S.-manufactured solutions do not degrade with time; instead, they improve system reliability and extend the usable life of critical assets across GPUs, CPUs, and power infrastructure."

DarkNX will utilize Carbice's portfolio of interface technologies, including Dow-Carbice SW and SA Series Pads , which have been qualified with OEMs across CPUs, GPUs, and UPS systems. Beyond materials, Carbice brings the Carbice Lab as a central capability, used by customers and OEMs as an extension of their engineering teams, to rapidly qualify solutions using robust datasets that replicate real-world operating environments. Uniquely, the Carbice Pads are always elastic and enable accurate design and simulation at the interface level that has not been available to the industry before, accelerating design cycles and innovation.

"Our approach is to be technology-agnostic while assembling the best available solutions to deliver performance, efficiency, and durability at scale," said Isaac Islam, CEO of DarkNX. "Carbice brings a unique combination of materials science and system-level expertise that strengthens our ability to design and operate AI data centers built for long-term performance."

The partnership extends beyond compute hardware to include power delivery and electrical systems. Carbice's expertise addresses challenges such as torque loss and inconsistent torque application in switchgear and busbar joints, enabling DarkNX to deliver a more reliable, full-stack data center solution to its customers, significantly reducing operational costs.

The collaboration supports DarkNX's goal of delivering resilient, future-proof AI infrastructure by pairing best-in-class materials with manufacturing and qualification expertise, positioning Carbice alongside leading system integrators as a long-term partner in data center execution.

For a deeper look into the thermal challenges driving this collaboration and Carbice's performance insights, visit https://carbice.com/ .

About DarkNX

DarkNX builds for the future, designing next-generation data centres optimized for AI and high-density GPU workloads. Guided by their technology agnostic approach, their goal is to reduce the cost of compute, prioritizing sustainability, performance and cost-efficiency. For more information, visit darknx.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Carbice

Founded in 2011, Carbice is an Atlanta-based company partnering with next-generation technologies and rapidly scaling industries. Carbice's scalable, high-performance cooling expertise and solutions seamlessly eliminate heat generation to ensure long-term hardware performance and reliability with little upkeep and minimal environmental impact. To learn more about Carbice, visit https://carbice.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

BAM on behalf of Carbice

[email protected]

SOURCE Carbice Corporation