Carbice and Noctua Partner to Bring Advanced Thermal Pad Technology to DIY PC Builders

Noctua is the exclusive retail distributor of Carbice® IP90 thermal pads for the DIY PC market, beginning with the NT-CP1 AM5/4 for AMD Ryzen™ processors

ATLANTA, May 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbice, a U.S.-based developer and supplier of next-generation carbon nanotube thermal interface materials (TIMs) and high-performance cooling solutions, today announced a long-term strategic partnership with Noctua, the Austrian leader in premium quiet PC cooling. Under the agreement, Noctua will exclusively distribute Carbice® IP90 thermal pads as a no-maintenance thermal paste alternative for DIY PC builders, and the two companies will collaborate on future product development to bring innovative solutions to PC gamers.

For DIY enthusiasts, this marks the first time Carbice's advanced carbon nanotube thermal pad technology is directly available to consumers worldwide. Whereas most thermal paste manufacturers recommend reapplying it regularly due to degradation, Carbice® IP90 thermal pads are engineered to deliver consistent thermal performance throughout the system's lifetime and to improve heat transfer as the system ages.

"The thermal interface has been treated as a consumable for as long as PCs have existed, with builders accepting that performance will fade and paste will need to be reapplied," said Baratunde Cola, CEO and founder of Carbice. "In late 2025, we partnered with CyberPowerPC to offer the Ice Pad as a pre-applied upgrade, and this week, AMD announced it as part of its Ryzen™ 7 5800X3D bundle. Now, with Noctua, we're bringing the power of the Carbice® IP90 thermal pads to all DIY builders who want to maintain performance and reliability, and never re-paste again."

Carbice pads are built with vertically aligned carbon nanotubes anchored to a thin aluminum backbone, with a nanoscale polymer coating across the surface. That structure delivers three benefits DIY builders care about:

Performance that improves with use: As the system thermal cycles, the nanotubes incrementally conform to surface microstructures, enhancing heat transfer rather than losing it to pump-out, dry-out, cracking, or delamination.

As the system thermal cycles, the nanotubes incrementally conform to surface microstructures, enhancing heat transfer rather than losing it to pump-out, dry-out, cracking, or delamination. Clean, repeatable installation: The aluminum backbone keeps the pad rigid enough to handle and the nanotubes are tacky enough to stay in place during installation. No syringe, no spread pattern, no cleanup. Components also detach cleanly, preserving condition and resale value.

The aluminum backbone keeps the pad rigid enough to handle and the nanotubes are tacky enough to stay in place during installation. No syringe, no spread pattern, no cleanup. Components also detach cleanly, preserving condition and resale value. Zero maintenance: No reapplication, no monitoring, and no performance fall-off to plan around.

Unlike other carbon- or graphite-based pads that can be brittle, slippery, and difficult to install, Carbice pads are mechanically robust by design and offer the unique ability to deliver 3D heat spreading. That same architecture is what qualifies the technology for satellites, aerospace systems, and AI data centers.

"Carbice's unique, innovative TIM technology has already proven to be a game changer in applications that demand ultimate reliability," said Roland Mossig, CEO of Noctua. "We are confident that the superior long-term performance, ease of use, and dependability of Carbice pads will be a level-up for PC enthusiasts. We are excited to bring them to market and to collaborate with Carbice on future R&D."

The NT-CP1 AM5/4 is validated for AMD Ryzen™ AM5 and AM4 processors. It carries the same vertically aligned carbon nanotube technology Carbice supplies for satellites, aerospace systems, and AI infrastructure, in a peel-and-stick form factor sized for consumer CPUs.

The Carbice® IP90 thermal pad is currently available pre-applied in gaming desktop PCs from CyberPowerPC, and the NT-CP1 AM5/4 will be showcased at Noctua's booth at Computex 2026 (June 2nd to 5th) and will be available for purchase in September 2026.

Subscribe to Noctua's newsletter or follow them on X to receive a notification when the NT-CP1AM5/4 goes on sale.

To learn more about Carbice solutions, visit carbice.com.

About Carbice

Founded in 2011, Carbice is an Atlanta-based company partnering with next-generation technologies and rapidly scaling industries. Carbice's scalable, high-performance cooling expertise and solutions seamlessly eliminate heat generation to ensure long-term hardware performance and reliability with little upkeep and minimal environmental impact. To learn more about Carbice, visit https://carbice.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Noctua

Noctua's award-winning, premium quality quiet cooling components are internationally renowned for their superb acoustics, industry-leading performance-to-noise efficiency and remarkable longevity. Since its foundation in 2005, the Austrian manufacturer's engineering-first mindset, history of innovations and relentless pursuit of continuous optimisation have become just as iconic as its long-term product support and excellence in customer service. Today, PC enthusiasts and industry clients alike swear by the signature blend of cutting-edge performance, outstanding quietness and ultimate reliability that makes Noctua's products unique.

Media Contact

BAM on behalf of Carbice

[email protected]

SOURCE Carbice Corporation