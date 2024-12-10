CarbiCrete Collaborates with Aecon and Lafarge Canada to Construct Low Carbon Building in Ontario

The trial project sets a new standard for sustainable construction.

MONTREAL, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - On December 6, Jacob Homiller, the CEO of CarbiCrete, was joined by Clément Boisselier, Aecon's Senior Advisor, Sustainability and Environment, and Nashat Andraws, Technical Performance and Data Transformation Manager, Innocon, a subsidiary of Lafarge Canada, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Aecon's Innovation and Training Centre in Holland Landing, Ontario.

Clément Boisselier, Senior Advisor, Sustainability and Environment (Aecon), Jacob Homiller, CEO (CarbiCrete), Richard Lapointe, VP Business Development (CarbiCrete) and Nashat Andraws, Technical Performance and Data Transformation Manager (Innocon). (CNW Group/CarbiCrete Inc)

The event marked the completion of the first structure to be constructed using CarbiCrete's cement-free concrete masonry units (CMUs) and Lafarge Canada's advanced ECOpact® low-carbon concrete. The low carbon building will be used by Aecon as a tool storage facility for trainees working at the facility.

"The use of low-carbon concrete represents the single greatest opportunity to reduce embodied carbon in the built environment," says Homiller. "We're pleased to be collaborating with the innovative teams at Aecon and Lafarge Canada to decarbonize the construction sector."

According to CarbiCrete's recently published Environmental Product Declaration (EPD), their decarbonized CMUs boast a global warming potential (or carbon footprint) that is 20 times lower than the industry average.

Aecon's project provides a valuable use case for innovative low-carbon construction solutions like CarbiCrete's cement-free products and Lafarge Canada's ECOPact® concrete.

"We are excited to collaborate with Lafarge and CarbiCrete in testing low-carbon concrete and cement-free concrete blocks, taking an important step toward advancing sustainability in the construction industry," says Prabh K. Banga, Vice President, Sustainability, Aecon. "By combining our expertise, we are not only pushing the boundaries of innovation but also addressing the pressing challenges of carbon emissions in the built environment."

"At Lafarge Canada, we're proud to lead the way in sustainable construction by delivering innovative low-carbon building solutions to our customers," said Andy Unger, VP, Concrete, Lafarge Canada (East). "Our collaboration with Aecon and CarbiCrete in Holland Landing, Ontario, exemplifies our commitment to our NetZero journey. Together with like-minded partners, we're demonstrating how collective action can drive progress for people and the planet."

With the successful completion of this trial, CarbiCrete, Aecon, and Lafarge Canada have set a new industry standard in the use of low-carbon construction products to advance sustainable practices.

In early 2025, CarbiCrete products will become commercially available in Ontario through Canal Block, a masonry producer in Port Colborne.

About CarbiCrete

CarbiCrete is a Montreal-based carbon removal technology company whose patented technology enables the production of cement-free, decarbonized concrete made with industrial by-products and captured carbon dioxide. CarbiCrete.com

About Aecon

Aecon Group Inc. is a North American construction and infrastructure development company with global experience. Aecon delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility, and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment, management, and operations and maintenance services through its Concessions segment. Aecon.com

About Lafarge Canada Inc.

Lafarge Canada is the largest provider of innovative and sustainable building solutions in Canada, including aggregates, cement, ready mix and precast concrete, asphalt and paving, road and civil construction. We have over 6,900 employees and 400 sites across the country, and as an affiliate of Holcim, Lafarge Canada is driven by the Group's purpose to build progress for people and the planet.

Holcim's 63,448 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building while improving living standards for all. We empower our customers to build better with less, with a broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact® to ECOPlanet®. Through innovative systems, from Elevate's roofing to PRB's insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting.

With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is on its way to becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi. Lafarge.ca

About Innocon Inc.

Innocon Inc., a joint venture between Lafarge Canada and Heidelberg, is the largest provider of innovative and sustainable concrete solutions in the GTA. Every day, Innocon delivers concrete to hundreds of construction projects, ranging from small house renovations to the biggest high-rise buildings in Canada. We are dedicated to continuous innovation and sustainability with the support of our joint owners, Lafarge and Heidelberg, both world leaders in the construction industry. Our products display increasing levels of technical performance and anticipate changing industry requirements.

With over 450 employees distributed around 18 sites in the GTA, our core values include respect for people and respect for our environment. We hold ourselves to the highest Health and Safety standards, ensuring that our actions today do not limit the possibilities of future generations. https://www.innocon.on.ca

