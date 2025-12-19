Carbliss Comes "Home" to Arizona, Capping a Breakout Year

PLYMOUTH, Wis., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbliss, the premium ready to drink cocktail brand known for its zero sugar, zero carb, and 100 calorie offerings, officially launched in Arizona. A milestone that represents both a strategic expansion and a meaningful homecoming as the company closes out one of the most impactful years in its history.

Arizona marks Carbliss' 20th state, with distribution led by Finley Distributing in Southern Arizona, including Tucson, and Crescent Crown Distributing in the Phoenix metro area.

For Co-Founders Adam and Amanda Kroener, the timing and location of the launch carry special significance.

"As we wrap up an incredible year of growth, bringing Carbliss to Arizona feels like coming full circle," said Adam Kroener, CoFounder of Carbliss. "Tucson has become a second home for our family. We spend a lot of time here, and our oldest daughter attends the University of Arizona. Ending a standout year by officially launching in a place that means so much to us makes this moment even more special."

Arizona has also long been a destination for consumers already familiar with the brand. Many Midwest customers and seasonal residents, commonly referred to as snowbirds, have discovered Carbliss in their home states and have been asking for it while spending winters in Arizona.

"We've heard it consistently: 'We drink Carbliss back home: when can we get it here?'" said Amanda Kroener, CoFounder of Carbliss. "Arizona was a natural next step. This market already knows the brand, and now they can enjoy it year round."

Carbliss has built a strong reputation as the fastest growing, independently owned food and beverage brand by focusing on quality, simplicity, and disciplined execution. The Arizona expansion reflects continued momentum as consumer demand grows for better for you cocktail options that deliver flavor without compromise.

"Arizona is a dynamic market with strong on-premise and off-premise opportunities," added Amanda Kroener. "Partnering with Finley and Crescent Crown allows us to enter the state the right way, with distributors who understand their local markets and value long term relationships."

With the Arizona launch, Carbliss continues its thoughtful national expansion, prioritizing community connection, trusted partnerships, and sustainable growth as the brand builds for the long term.

Carbliss products will begin appearing on shelves and menus across Arizona retailers and licensed establishments in the coming weeks. Use their product finder to find Carbliss near you: https://drinkcarbliss.com/pages/where-to-buy

About Carbliss

Founded in 2019, Carbliss is a premium ready to drink cocktail brand offering zero sugar, zero carb, 100 calorie beverages made with real ingredients and bold flavor profiles. Independently owned and operated, Carbliss is now available in 20 states and is recognized for its rapid growth, strong culture, and commitment to operational excellence.

SOURCE Carbliss Premium Hand Crafted Cocktails