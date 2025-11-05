Carbliss Leads High Performance Wisconsin Partnership with La Macchia Group, Forty48 Competition, and James French Racing

PLYMOUTH, Wis., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisconsin innovation is hitting the fast lane. Carbliss, the zero carb, zero sugar ready to drink cocktail brand that's redefining refreshment, is partnering with La Macchia Group, Forty48 Competition, and James French Racing to launch a Sebeco NP01 prototype racecar debuting at Sebring International Raceway in Florida on November 8–9.

The collaboration merges craftsmanship, performance, and teamwork across industries and across state lines. The goal: to bring new audiences together by using each brand's platform to spotlight the others.

"Each of these Wisconsin brands shares the same DNA: innovation, drive, and a refusal to settle," said Adam Kroener, CEO and Co-Founder of Carbliss. "This partnership is more than a race program; it's a showcase of how Midwest grit and national ambition can coexist beautifully on the racetrack and in business."

The Carbliss & La Macchia Group branded NP01 prototype will be driven by Kroener, Ralph LaMacchia, Chairman of the Board at LaMacchia Group and James French, Owner of James French Racing. The team will also be coached by professional driver James French, with Forty48 Competition overseeing car preparation and race management.

"We are very excited to be going into next season with a new program. I had the opportunity to test the Sebeco last season during the PSSA event at Road America, and ever since was eager to get back in and share this great platform," said James French of James French Racing. "The recent growth of this class within WRL made it the perfect option for competition at the national level and driver development. Better yet, it is alongside my good friend and team owner of Forty48 Competition, Ryan Szyjakowski, who has a ton of experience in this championship. I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity have my teammates Ralph LaMacchia and Adam Kroener who are equally dedicated to this sport and hungry for results. We have the unique opportunity to represent our Wisconsin based companies through this combined effort and chase down growth and results along the way. The first green flag can't fly soon enough."

The race at Sebring marks the team's Florida debut, aligning perfectly with Carbliss' recent expansion into Florida, one of the brand's highest demand markets. The 2026 race calendar will continue the program's momentum, expanding the team's presence across the country.

"It's an absolute honor to partner with Carbliss and La Macchia Group on this awesome motorsports adventure!" said Ryan Szyjakowski, co-founder of Forty48 Competition. "Wisconsin has a rich motorsports tradition and we are excited to show the rest of the country how passionate we are about the sport. Carbliss is undoubtedly one of Wisconsin's fastest growing brands and La Macchia Group has been a Wisconsin staple for many years. It's going to be a fantastic partnership and we hope to see that passion take us to victory lane!"

About Carbliss

Carbliss is a premium ready-to-drink cocktail brand crafted in Wisconsin and built for those who want flavor without compromise. Each cocktail is zero carbs, zero sugar, 100 calories, and gluten-free. Recognized as the #1 Food & Beverage Company on the Inc. 5000 and now distributed across 19 states (including Florida), Carbliss represents innovation in clean, flavorful refreshment.

Learn more at www.drinkcarbliss.com.

About La Macchia Group

LaMacchia Group is a Wisconsin-based design/build firm creating next-generation financial and retail environments nationwide. Recently recognized as a Top Workplace, LaMacchia Group continues to deliver industry-leading design and construction rooted in collaboration, integrity, and vision.

Learn more at www.lamacchiagroup.com .

About Forty48 Competition

Forty48 Competition is a Wisconsin-based racecar preparation and management company dedicated to providing world-class racing experiences built on teamwork and pride. From the shop to the track, the Forty48 team ensures every car and driver performs at their peak.

Learn more at www.forty48comp.com.

About James French Racing

James French Racing delivers professional coaching and motorsport development programs for drivers at all levels. Led by veteran racer James French, the team leverages world class racing experience from IMSA, Le Mans, and endurance events to elevate performance and passion for the sport.

Learn more at www.jamesfrenchracing.com.

SOURCE Carbliss Premium Hand Crafted Cocktails