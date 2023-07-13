Carbon and the Institute of Polymer Technology (LKT) at Friedrich-Alexander-University Erlangen-Nürnberg Announce the opening of a Joint Advanced Design and Development Center in Bavaria

MUNICH, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon, a world-leading digital manufacturing platform and the Institute of Polymer Technology (LKT) at Friedrich-Alexander-University Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) are proud to announce the opening of their joint Advanced Design and Development center in Bavaria. This collaborative effort aims to harness the innovation and expertise of both entities, offering increased support for Carbon's Production Network and key European customers across industries such as; consumer goods, automotive, industrial, medical, and oral health. The Advanced Design and Development Center will feature all of Carbon's latest production technologies as well as Carbon's award-winning materials.

This unique partnership stems from LKT's dedication to industry collaboration and Carbon's focus on facilitating the production of breakthrough products with best-in-class design and manufacturing technology combined with expert application development capabilities. In addition to serving industry, the Carbon and LKT partnership will foster and support a wide-range of groundbreaking research opportunities in additive manufacturing and materials development.

"We're extremely excited to provide the European market, where so many of the world's best products are designed and manufactured, with a way to experience Carbon's tools and processes first-hand." said Phil DeSimone, Office of the CEOs at Carbon. "This center will enable fast collaboration with Carbon customers in the region, as well as new tools and technologies for the future of product development."

The newly established center will provide a hub for Carbon's European customers and prospects to experience the development of their products and the Carbon processes first-hand, while significantly reducing turnaround times for customers in the region. The center will also serve as a hub for research and development efforts. Carbon and LKT will work closely with PhD students on new research and development initiatives, providing an extended workspace to explore innovative applications and advances in platform processes from material developments to recycling capabilities.

LKT and FAU have outstanding expertise in additive manufacturing with basic and industrial oriented research projects from polymer chemistry, to polymer engineering. "The new common center with Carbon will offer students a perfect learning, working, and research platform on the highest technological level. We are really looking forward to further strengthen our research profile in fluid based additive manufacturing." says Prof. Dr.-Ing. Dietmar Drummer, Head of the Institute of Polymer Technology. "We are thrilled to open this new chapter of collaboration, driving the future of advanced design and development."

SOURCE Carbon