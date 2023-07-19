Carbon Business Council Grows to More Than 100 Companies, Uniting Innovators to Achieve a Gigaton-Scale Climate Impact

News provided by

Carbon Business Council

19 Jul, 2023, 07:01 ET

--The Coalition Commemorates One Year Anniversary by Celebrating Accomplishments to Responsibly Scale Carbon Management and Charts Plans for the Year Ahead--

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carbon Business Council (CO2BC), a nonprofit trade association of companies and organizations unified to restore the climate, celebrates its one-year anniversary by growing the coalition to more than 110 companies and organizations. CO2BC's membership base has combined assets of more than $16.5 billion dollars focused on scaling carbon management.

"We launched the Carbon Business Council with the core belief that a rising tide can raise all ships as we work together to make a gigaton-scale climate impact," said Ben Rubin, Executive Director and Co-Founder of CO2BC. "With a membership base that's more than doubled since our inception and multiple proof points for successful collaboration, the Carbon Business Council is a platform to bring innovators together and unlock gigaton-scale solutions."

CO2BC is tech-neutral and innovators in the coalition represent a range of pathways to remove, manage, and utilize carbon dioxide. In addition to innovative carbon management companies, the coalition includes more than 20 observers and allies. The coalition has been collaborating throughout the last year to advance carbon removal and carbon management. Highlights include:

  • Shaping Public Policy: CO2BC is integrally engaged in federal, state, and international policy. Member-driven working groups at CO2BC have published a series of issue briefs on integral policy topics.

  • Responsibly Scaling Carbon Removal: CO2BC launched the Ethical Oath to Restore the Earth, which invokes the ethical oaths that doctors and lawyers sign with tenets specific to carbon management. The oath has been signed by more than 120 people.

  • Amplifying Carbon Management: CO2BC members and leadership have spoken about carbon management on international stages throughout the last year including COP27, ClimateWeek, and the World Economic Forum.

  • Supporting the Carbon Management Ecosystem: CO2BC provides support for the carbon management ecosystem, including a biweekly newsletter read by thousands of subscribers and a monthly membership meeting that highlights key trends and developments.

  • Expanding the CO2BC Team: The CO2BC team has grown to include a team with decades of combined experience, including board members and advisors from premier organizations.

Scientists globally have reached consensus that the world needs to remove and manage gigatons of carbon dioxide in order to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. Looking ahead, CO2BC is continuing to shape public policy and will be announcing new policy working groups in the months ahead. CO2BC is planning events for key moments like ClimateWeek and COP28. In the fall, CO2BC will release an online training program focused on the responsible deployment of carbon removal.

About Carbon Business Council (CO2BC)
CO2BC, a member-driven and tech-neutral trade association of companies unified to restore the climate, is the preeminent industry voice for carbon management innovators. Together, the nonprofit coalition represents more than 100 companies and organizations across six continents with more than $16.5 billion dollars in combined assets.

SOURCE Carbon Business Council

