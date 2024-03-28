Carbon Capture and Storage Global Market Outlook Report 2024-2030: Direct Air Capture with Carbon Storage - The New Upcoming Vertical

DUBLIN, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Capture and Storage - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Carbon Capture and Storage estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Pre-Combustion Technology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.1% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Post Combustion Technology segment is estimated at 10.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Carbon Capture and Storage market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$734.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 9.3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Incentives & Regulatory Support Rising Investments in CCS Industrial Reuse of Captured Carbon Dioxide Improvements in Carbon Capturing and Storing Technologies Introduction of Relevant Standardizations and Legislations Public Outreach Technological Advancements & Government Support

Market Inhibitors/Challenges High Cost of CCS Environmental Concerns & Challenges Uneven Division of Capital Investments among Stakeholders Financing in CCS Market Uncertainty Technological Uncertainty Rising Investments in Shale Projects

Market Opportunities Safety Issues Global CCS Project Landscape



Key Report Features

Full access to influencer engagement stats

Free access to digital archives & research platform. The proprietary platform is fully enabled to unlock creativity and market knowledge of domain experts worldwide in a cohesive and collaborative manner. The state-of-art tools bring world class market perspectives while protecting participants` privacy and identity. Numbers, statistics and market narrative in the report are based on fully curated insights shared by domain experts and influencers in this space.

Opportunity to engage with interactive questionnaires that come with real-time data simulator tools & bespoke report generation capabilities

Full client access to peer collaborative and interactive platform for cross-enterprise smart exchange of ideas

Complimentary report updates for one year

Competitor coverage with global market shares of major players

Player market presence analysis (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial) across multiple geographies

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of domain experts/influencer interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

The report covers 100 key competitors in the industry.

A selection of featured companies include:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

BP p.l.c

Chevron Corporation

Emissions Reduction Alberta

Equinor ASA

GE Vernova

Japan CCS Co., Ltd.

Schlumberger Limited

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc.

Svante Technologies Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS): An Introduction

Types of CCS Technologies Carbon Capture Post-Combustion Pre-Combustion Oxy-Fuel Combustion CO2 Compression CO2 Transportation CO2 Storage

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Carbon Capture and Storage - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Net Zero Carbon Goals: How Feasible Are They & What is Needed To Make Them Work?

Average Global Surface Temperatures (In Degrees Centigrade) for Years 1880 to 2020

Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930-2023

Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries

Where Does CCS Stand in the Action Plan to Curtail Climate Change?

Rising Carbon Dioxide Emissions Drive Focus onto Clean Energy: Global CO2 Emissions Breakdown (in %) by Region for 2022

Evolving Role of Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) Technologies

Global Market Analysis and Prospects

Global Carbon Capture & Storage Market Exudes Signs of Captivating Performance

Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage: An Approach to Paint the World Green

Pre-Consumption, Power Generation & Oil & Gas: Upbeat Segments of Global Carbon Capture & Storage Market

Power Generation as Key Application Segment

Oil & Gas Remains Primary End-Use Segment

North America at Vanguard of Global Carbon Capture & Storage Market

at Vanguard of Global Carbon Capture & Storage Market Scaling of CCUS Warrants Attention to Attain Net-Zero Emissions

Favorable Policies to Drive Growth

Challenging Scenario for CCS

Regional Review

Number of Large-Scale Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Facilities Worldwide by Status: 2023

CO2 Capture and Storage Annual Capacity (Mtpa) by Stage: 2010, 2015, and 2020 .

Commercial CCS Facilities in Construction, Advanced and Early Development: 2022

A Peek into Important Global Projects

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Enhanced Oil Recovery Offers Strong Growth Opportunities

Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Projects in Operation by Technology: 2023

Top Countries with Proven Reserves of Crude Oil (in Billion Barrels): 2023

Growing Emphasis on Hydrogen Production with CCS Augurs Well

Leveraging Blue Hydrogen

High Growth Opportunities Identified in Power Sector

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand (GED) in TWh for 2017-50

and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand (GED) in TWh for 2017-50 Growing Relevance of CCS in Bioenergy Domain

Direct Air Capture with Carbon Storage: The New Upcoming Vertical

Increasing Industrialization and Urbanization Levels Trigger Demand

Natural Gas Processing : An Important Market

Global Natural Gas Production (In Billion Cubic Feet per Day) by Type for the Years 2017, 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2040

Rising Contribution from Oil & Gas Industry

Aligning Energy Assets to Carbon Capture

Capturing Carbon from Atmosphere

Startups Enter the Fray

R&D in CCS Continues to Gain Pace

Technological Innovations to Push CCUS

How Artificial Intelligence is Revolutionizing Carbon Capture Technology

Scientists Develop AI-Based Tool to Enhance Underground Carbon Sequestration

Use of AI for Identifying Optimal Carbon Storage Sites

Digitalization to Realize Big Carbon Capture and Storage Dreams

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East

Africa

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d91398

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets