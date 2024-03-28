Carbon Capture and Storage Global Market Outlook Report 2024-2030: Direct Air Capture with Carbon Storage - The New Upcoming Vertical

28 Mar, 2024, 19:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Capture and Storage - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Carbon Capture and Storage estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Pre-Combustion Technology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.1% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Post Combustion Technology segment is estimated at 10.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Carbon Capture and Storage market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$734.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 9.3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.
Key Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Incentives & Regulatory Support
- Rising Investments in CCS
- Industrial Reuse of Captured Carbon Dioxide
- Improvements in Carbon Capturing and Storing Technologies
- Introduction of Relevant Standardizations and Legislations
- Public Outreach
- Technological Advancements & Government Support
- Market Inhibitors/Challenges
- High Cost of CCS
- Environmental Concerns & Challenges
- Uneven Division of Capital Investments among Stakeholders
- Financing in CCS
- Market Uncertainty
- Technological Uncertainty
- Rising Investments in Shale Projects
- Market Opportunities
- Safety Issues
- Global CCS Project Landscape
The report covers 100 key competitors in the industry.
A selection of featured companies include:
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
- BP p.l.c
- Chevron Corporation
- Emissions Reduction Alberta
- Equinor ASA
- GE Vernova
- Japan CCS Co., Ltd.
- Schlumberger Limited
- SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc.
- Svante Technologies Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS): An Introduction
- Types of CCS Technologies
- Carbon Capture
- Post-Combustion
- Pre-Combustion
- Oxy-Fuel Combustion
- CO2 Compression
- CO2 Transportation
- CO2 Storage
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Global Economic Update
- Carbon Capture and Storage - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Net Zero Carbon Goals: How Feasible Are They & What is Needed To Make Them Work?
- Average Global Surface Temperatures (In Degrees Centigrade) for Years 1880 to 2020
- Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930-2023
- Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries
- Where Does CCS Stand in the Action Plan to Curtail Climate Change?
- Rising Carbon Dioxide Emissions Drive Focus onto Clean Energy: Global CO2 Emissions Breakdown (in %) by Region for 2022
- Evolving Role of Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) Technologies
- Global Market Analysis and Prospects
- Global Carbon Capture & Storage Market Exudes Signs of Captivating Performance
- Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage: An Approach to Paint the World Green
- Pre-Consumption, Power Generation & Oil & Gas: Upbeat Segments of Global Carbon Capture & Storage Market
- Power Generation as Key Application Segment
- Oil & Gas Remains Primary End-Use Segment
- North America at Vanguard of Global Carbon Capture & Storage Market
- Scaling of CCUS Warrants Attention to Attain Net-Zero Emissions
- Favorable Policies to Drive Growth
- Challenging Scenario for CCS
- Regional Review
- Number of Large-Scale Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Facilities Worldwide by Status: 2023
- CO2 Capture and Storage Annual Capacity (Mtpa) by Stage: 2010, 2015, and 2020 .
- Commercial CCS Facilities in Construction, Advanced and Early Development: 2022
- A Peek into Important Global Projects
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Enhanced Oil Recovery Offers Strong Growth Opportunities
- Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Projects in Operation by Technology: 2023
- Top Countries with Proven Reserves of Crude Oil (in Billion Barrels): 2023
- Growing Emphasis on Hydrogen Production with CCS Augurs Well
- Leveraging Blue Hydrogen
- High Growth Opportunities Identified in Power Sector
- China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand (GED) in TWh for 2017-50
- Growing Relevance of CCS in Bioenergy Domain
- Direct Air Capture with Carbon Storage: The New Upcoming Vertical
- Increasing Industrialization and Urbanization Levels Trigger Demand
- Natural Gas Processing : An Important Market
- Global Natural Gas Production (In Billion Cubic Feet per Day) by Type for the Years 2017, 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2040
- Rising Contribution from Oil & Gas Industry
- Aligning Energy Assets to Carbon Capture
- Capturing Carbon from Atmosphere
- Startups Enter the Fray
- R&D in CCS Continues to Gain Pace
- Technological Innovations to Push CCUS
- How Artificial Intelligence is Revolutionizing Carbon Capture Technology
- Scientists Develop AI-Based Tool to Enhance Underground Carbon Sequestration
- Use of AI for Identifying Optimal Carbon Storage Sites
- Digitalization to Realize Big Carbon Capture and Storage Dreams
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East
- Iran
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
IV. COMPETITION
Share this article