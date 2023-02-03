Carbon capture and storage market size to increase by USD 104.5 million tons: Market research insights highlight a hike in investments and advances in technology as a key driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the carbon capture and storage market will witness a YOY growth of 21.52% between 2022 and 2023. The report is segmented by technology (pre-combustion, post-combustion, and oxy-fuel combustion), application (enhanced oil recovery and geological storage), distribution channel (pipeline and ships), end-user (power, oil, gas, and manufacturing), and geography (Americas, APAC, Europe, and Middle East and Africa). The carbon capture and storage market size is estimated to increase by USD 104.5 million tons at a CAGR of 22.91% from 2022 to 2027. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 28.74 million T. - Request a Sample Report

Carbon capture and storage market - Vendor insights

The global carbon capture and storage market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Aker Solutions ASA

Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Chevron Corp.

Eni Spa

Equinor ASA

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Fluor Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Linde Plc

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

NET Power

Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Carbon capture and storage market - Geographical analysis

North America will account for 64% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada dominate the market in North America. The region's market is expanding due to strict limitations on carbon emissions, as well as assistance and incentives provided by regional governments. The availability of additional elements including ample geological storage, a wide range of stakeholder support, and highly developed private-sector knowledge has also significantly driven the demand for CCS projects in North America.

In addition, South America is seeing an increase in demand for carbon capture and storage projects due to the need to upgrade the existing power plants. Similarly, to slow the rising emission rate and achieve atmospheric CO2 stabilization, nations like Brazil are continuously investing in carbon capture and storage projects.

Carbon capture and storage market - Key segment analysis

The carbon capture and storage market share growth by the pre-combustion segment will be significant during the forecast period. The market sector is expected to be driven by developments in first-generation pre-combustion technologies, particularly in the physical and chemical absorption solvents during the forecast period. Pre-combustion technologies will likely become more widely used in carbon capture and storage projects, which will result in a decrease in their price.

Carbon capture and storage market - Key market drivers & challenges:

The hike in investments and advances in technology are notably driving market growth. Energy and CCS technology advancements allow for the creation of low-cost strategies that address the global problem of climate change by lowering carbon emissions. The IEA estimates that the use of CCS technologies will contribute to keeping the future rise in global temperature to around 2C or less. To develop innovative carbon capture and storage methods, many research institutions are investing in rigorous R&D. Furthermore, factors like increasing dependence on fossil fuels for the generation of electricity and the need to adhere to stringent environmental regulations will drive the market during the forecast prod.

What are the key data covered in this carbon capture and storage market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the carbon capture and storage market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the carbon capture and storage market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the carbon capture and storage market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of carbon capture and storage market vendors

Carbon Capture And Storage Market Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 205 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.91% Market growth 2023-2027 104.5 mn t Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 21.52 Regional analysis Americas, APAC, Europe, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Americas at 64% Key countries US, Brazil, Canada, Australia, and Norway Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Aker Solutions ASA, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Chevron Corp., ENGIE SA, Enhance Energy Inc., Eni Spa, Equinor ASA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Fluor Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Linde Plc, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NET Power, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., Shell plc, Siemens AG, and Sulzer Management Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Utilities" Research Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 11: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 12: Parent market



Exhibit 13: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 14: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 15: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 16: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 18: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 19: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global carbon capture and storage market market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global carbon capture and storage market market 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.2 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.4 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 23: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.5 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 24: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.6 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 25: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

4.7 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 26: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 27: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 28: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 29: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 30: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 31: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 32: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 33: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 34: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 36: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

6.3 Pre-combustion - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Pre-combustion - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Pre-combustion - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Pre-combustion - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Pre-combustion - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Post-combustion - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Post-combustion - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Post-combustion - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Post-combustion - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Post-combustion - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Oxy-fuel combustion - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Oxy-fuel combustion - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Oxy-fuel combustion - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Oxy-fuel combustion - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Oxy-fuel combustion - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Technology (million t)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Enhanced oil recovery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Enhanced oil recovery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Enhanced oil recovery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Enhanced oil recovery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Enhanced oil recovery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Geological storage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geological storage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geological storage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Geological storage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geological storage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Application (million t)

8 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8.1 Market segments

Exhibit 64: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 66: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

8.3 Pipeline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Pipeline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Pipeline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Pipeline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Pipeline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Ships - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 72: Chart on Ships - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Ships - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Ships - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Ships - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 76: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel (million t)

9 Market Segmentation by End-user

9.1 Market segments

Exhibit 77: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 79: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

9.3 Power and oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on Power and oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Power and oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 83: Chart on Power and oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Power and oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 87: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 89: Market opportunity by End-user (million t)

10 Customer Landscape

10.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 90: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

11 Geographic Landscape

11.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 91: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

11.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 93: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 94: Data Table on Geographic comparison

11.3 Americas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on Americas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on Americas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 97: Chart on Americas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on Americas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

11.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 101: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

11.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

11.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

11.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 111: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)



Exhibit 113: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 114: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

11.8 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

11.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 119: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 121: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 122: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

11.10 Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 123: Chart on Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 124: Data Table on Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 125: Chart on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 126: Data Table on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

11.11 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 127: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 128: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)

Exhibit 129: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 130: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

11.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 131: Market opportunity by geography (million t)

12 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

12.1 Market drivers

12.2 Market challenges

12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 132: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

12.4 Market trends

13 Vendor Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 133: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

13.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 134: Overview on factors of disruption

13.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 135: Impact of key risks on business

14 Vendor Analysis

14.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 136: Vendors covered

14.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 137: Matrix on vendor position and classification

14.3 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Exhibit 138: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Segment focus

14.4 Aker Solutions ASA

Exhibit 143: Aker Solutions ASA - Overview



Exhibit 144: Aker Solutions ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Aker Solutions ASA - Key news



Exhibit 146: Aker Solutions ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Aker Solutions ASA - Segment focus

14.5 Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Exhibit 148: Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc. - Segment focus

14.6 Chevron Corp.

Exhibit 153: Chevron Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Chevron Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Chevron Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 156: Chevron Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Chevron Corp. - Segment focus

14.7 ENGIE SA

Exhibit 158: ENGIE SA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 159: ENGIE SA - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 160: ENGIE SA - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 161: ENGIE SA - Segment focus

14.8 Enhance Energy Inc.

Exhibit 162: Enhance Energy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Enhance Energy Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Enhance Energy Inc. - Key offerings

14.9 Eni Spa

Exhibit 165: Eni Spa - Overview



Exhibit 166: Eni Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Eni Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Eni Spa - Segment focus

14.10 Equinor ASA

Exhibit 169: Equinor ASA - Overview



Exhibit 170: Equinor ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Equinor ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Equinor ASA - Segment focus

14.11 Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exhibit 173: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus

14.12 Fluor Corp.

Exhibit 177: Fluor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 178: Fluor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 179: Fluor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: Fluor Corp. - Segment focus

14.13 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 181: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 182: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 183: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 184: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 185: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

14.14 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 186: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 187: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 188: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 189: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 190: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

14.15 Linde Plc

Exhibit 191: Linde Plc - Overview



Exhibit 192: Linde Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 193: Linde Plc - Key news



Exhibit 194: Linde Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 195: Linde Plc - Segment focus

14.16 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 196: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 197: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 198: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 199: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 200: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

14.17 NET Power

Exhibit 201: NET Power - Overview



Exhibit 202: NET Power - Product / Service



Exhibit 203: NET Power - Key offerings

15 Appendix

15.1 Scope of the report

15.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 204: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 205: Exclusions checklist

15.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 206: Currency conversion rates for US$

15.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 207: Research methodology



Exhibit 208: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 209: Information sources

15.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 210: List of abbreviations

