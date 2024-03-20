Carbon Credit Market size is set to grow by USD 1437.52 bn from 2024-2028, rising carbon emissions in earth atmosphere boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global carbon credit market size is estimated to grow by USD 1437.52 bn from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 31.01% during the forecast period. The Carbon Credit Market is a system that allows companies and individuals to buy and sell carbon emission allowances or offsets. These offsets, derived from projects reducing, avoiding, or removing greenhouse gas emissions, help achieve net-zero emissions. In 2022, global energy-related CO2 emissions rose by 0.9%, reaching a record high of 36.8 billion tons. To mitigate this, various projects, including forestry initiatives, are funded through the voluntary carbon market to offset these emissions and maintain atmospheric balance. However, validity and leakage concerns persist, requiring stringent regulations and monitoring.

Carbon Credit Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.01% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1437.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 29.25 Regional analysis Europe, Asia, North America, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Europe at 85% Key countries US, Germany, UK, Italy, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3Degrees Group Inc., AltaGas Ltd., Anew Climate LLC, Carbon Credit Capital LLC, CarbonBetter, ClearSky Climate Solutions LLC, Climate Bridge Ltd., Climate Impact Partners LLC, ClimatePartner GmbH, ClimeCo LLC, EKI Energy Services Ltd., Finite Carbon Corp., Just Energy Advanced Solutions LLC, Microsoft Corp., NativeEnergy, natureOffice GmbH, NRG Energy Inc., South Pole, Sterling Planet, and Tasman Environmental Markets

This report breaks down the global Carbon Credit Market by segment list, providing an overview and analyzing market trends. It uses data from 2023 to estimate market figures for 2024 to end-year, offering essential insights into the current size and future growth of the market. Additionally, the report covers market characteristics, major companies, user preferences, and geographic opportunities. Regions covered include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW (South America, the Middle East, and Africa). Historical 2018 - 2022 and forecasts from 2024-2028 are provided for each segment, based on the regions.

