Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size to Grow by 2,754.14 Thousand Units, Global Automotive Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The carbon fiber bike market size is expected to grow by 2,754.14 thousand units from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Free Sample Report

Carbon Fiber Bike Market 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market 2022-2026

Technavio categorizes the global carbon fiber bike market as a part of the global automotive market under the global automobiles and components industry. The parent market, the global automotive market, covers companies engaged in the production of vehicles such as commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and all-terrain vehicles. Technavio calculates the global automotive market size based on the combined revenue generated by the manufacturers of automobiles such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles. The growth of this market is driven by factors such as idealizing concepts and inclusion of advanced features in vehicles, increasing the number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and joint ventures (JVs), integrating 3D printing to speed up automobile production, increasing demand for electric vehicles, and growing investment in autonomous vehicles.

Carbon Fiber Bike Market 2022-2026: Scope

The carbon fiber bike market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies new product developments as one of the prime reasons driving the carbon fiber bike market growth during the next few years. The increasing demand for carbon fiber frames has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high price of carbon fiber might hamper the market growth.

Carbon Fiber Bike Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Alchemy Bikes, Canyon Bicycles USA Inc., Cicli Pinarello Srl, Colnago Ernesto and C. S.r.l, DAHON North America Inc., De Rosa Ugo and Figli Srl, Ellsworth Bikes, Felt Bicycles, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Ive emotion Co. Ltd., Kestrel Bicycles, LOOK Cycle International, Marin Mountain Bikes Inc., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Pending System GmbH and Co. KG, Ribble Cycles, Storck Bicycle GmbH, Trek Bicycle Corp., Velocite BVBA, and XDS Bikes are among some of the major market participants.

Carbon Fiber Bike Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Manual Bicycles



E-bikes

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Carbon Fiber Bike Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist carbon fiber bike market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the carbon fiber bike market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the carbon fiber bike market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of carbon fiber bike market vendors

Carbon Fiber Bike Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.4% Market growth 2022-2026 2754.14 thousand units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.1 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alchemy Bikes, Canyon Bicycles USA Inc., Cicli Pinarello Srl, Colnago Ernesto and C. S.r.l, DAHON North America Inc., De Rosa Ugo and Figli Srl, Ellsworth Bikes, Felt Bicycles, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Ive emotion Co. Ltd., Kestrel Bicycles, LOOK Cycle International, Marin Mountain Bikes Inc., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Pending System GmbH and Co. KG, Ribble Cycles, Storck Bicycle GmbH, Trek Bicycle Corp., Velocite BVBA, and XDS Bikes Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

