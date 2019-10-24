Carbon Lighthouse CEO Brenden Millstein Named to GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum's 50 Under 40

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brenden Millstein, CEO and Co-founder of Carbon Lighthouse , a clean energy services company, has been named one of GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum's 50 Under 40 . Millstein is recognized as one of the "best and brightest" commercial real estate professionals who strive to challenge the norm to create innovative ideas and positive results for the industry. He was the only recipient from an energy-related company demonstrating an increasing awareness and appetite for profitable energy and technology strategies within the commercial real estate industry.

"Being listed among the new generation of real estate leaders by GlobeSt. speaks to the accomplishments of the entire Carbon Lighthouse team," Millstein said. "Our mission is to stop climate change, which is a massive challenge that's going to take more than one person or company. It's this shared passion and work ethic that drives each person at Carbon Lighthouse to deliver client results and CO2 savings for 650 buildings across the U.S. And, we're just getting started!"

Millstein and President and Co-founder, Raphael Rosen, have always been mission-driven. With 40% of carbon emissions coming from the built environment in the U.S., they recognized an opportunity to decrease the industry's waste while increasing profit for owners and investors to make a global impact on stopping climate change. With Millstein at the helm, Carbon Lighthouse has uncovered $250 million in new profit for clients across 650 buildings while eliminating the emissions of 8.5 power plants in under 10 years.

About Carbon Lighthouse

Carbon Lighthouse is on a mission to stop climate change by making it easy and profitable for building owners to eliminate carbon emissions caused by wasted energy. Their unique approach to Efficiency Production goes deep into buildings to uncover and continuously correct hidden inefficiencies that add up to meaningful financial value and carbon elimination that lasts. Since 2010, commercial real estate, educational, hospitality and industrial customers nationwide have chosen Carbon Lighthouse to enhance building comfort, increase net operating income and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information visit: www.carbonlighthouse.com .

