Carbon Lighthouse's Building Technology CLUES Wins 2020 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon Lighthouse , an Energy Savings-as-a-Service company delivering profitable climate solutions for commercial real estate, today announced that its patented AI-powered CLUES® platform is the winner of the "Best AI-based Solution for Real Estate" award from AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today.

On a mission to stop climate change, Carbon Lighthouse is focused on commercial real estate (CRE) as the largest polluting sector in the U.S. contributing 40 percent of national CO 2 emissions. The company built CLUES applying advanced AI technologies to accurately model and quickly quantify a financial value of a building's Efficiency Reserves (or hidden wasted energy). Identifying and addressing energy optimization opportunities across heating, ventilation and AC (HVAC) and lighting systems help lower CRE's carbon footprint while streamlining building operations and portfolio performance through energy efficiency. To date, CLUES' AI and machine learning capabilities have enabled analysis of more than 100MM square feet of real estate and 5 billion points of data. CLUES has evolved into a commercial building data powerhouse continuously learning from an ever-expanding wealth of real building data it ingests from each building it services. CLUES then passes on the learnings to better serve all past and future clients.

CLUES uses real building data gathered through IoT sensors to pull 1000X more data than traditional building management systems. Through Efficiency Production, Carbon Lighthouse's data-driven methodology, Carbon Lighthouse engineers layer in utility, weather and other deep data sets about a property to create highly accurate models of its energy use, turning wasted energy into new revenue for owners. This real-world data advantage sets CLUES apart from proptech competitors. With deep, data-backed insights into energy efficiency opportunities enabled by AI, Carbon Lighthouse delivers new financial, operational and climate value for the CRE industry including delivering real results against ESG goals, creating new revenue channels and reducing operating costs. Further, Carbon Lighthouse is playing a critical role in modernizing assets as the industry navigates reentry and the New Normal and building long term resilience to respond to future planned and unplanned business disruptions while increasing portfolio value.

"Carbon Lighthouse embodies the spirit of the AI Breakthrough Awards with an innovative AI-based approach to solve a massive problem, not just helping CRE portfolios control costs and cut energy expenses, but actually increasing the value of real estate investments while delivering an environmental impact," said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "We congratulate Carbon Lighthouse on its success, and we are proud to recognize the company's achievements with our 'Best AI-based Solution for Real Estate' award in the 2020 AI Breakthrough Awards program."

"Advancements in IoT sensors, AI-based software and data-analytics are making it even more possible achieve real, scalable impact on even monumental challenges like climate change," said Matt Ganser, EVP of Engineering and Technology at Carbon Lighthouse. "Carbon Lighthouse is applying the power of AI so CRE leaders can better align climate goals with business goals. To date, Carbon Lighthouse clients have eliminated over 260,676 tons of CO 2 from the environment while driving $250M in energy savings. We are thrilled to deliver these real-world results and this 2020 AI Breakthrough Award is a strong validation of that success."

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

About Carbon Lighthouse

Carbon Lighthouse is on a mission to stop climate change by delivering profitable climate solutions for commercial real estate portfolios. Its unique Energy Savings-as-a-Service model and patented AI platform CLUES® turn wasted energy into guaranteed financial, operational and climate impact value for clients. CLUES has analyzed more than 100MM square feet of commercial real estate and 5 billion points of building energy data, to deliver portfolio-wide value and more than $250 million in savings for clients including Goldman Sachs, Tesla, Hawaiian Airlines, L&B, The Carlyle Group, The Moinian Group, Madison International Realty, and AEW. For more information visit: www.carbonlighthouse.com

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Vision, Biometrics and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

