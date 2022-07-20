Carbon Management Software Market Size to Grow by USD 8.60 billion, Shift Toward Green Initiatives to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: T he shift toward green initiatives is driving the growth of the market . The use of green energy is effective in combating the negative effects of greenhouse gases (GHG). Green energy is generated with the help of renewable resources. Carbon management software provides organizations with a detailed report on the amount of carbon dioxide generated per unit of production. It helps organizations by monitoring, measuring, planning, storing, and reporting carbon emission data. It also assists in raising awareness about the harmful impact of GHG emissions.

Market Segmentation

The carbon management software market report is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). North America will be the leading region with 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the carbon management software market in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned

ENGIE SA

GreenStep Solutions Inc.

Greenstone Ltd

Metrix Software Solutions (Pty) Ltd.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Simble Solutions Ltd.

Sphera Solutions Inc.

Wolters Kluwer NV

Vendor Landscape

The carbon management software market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing profitability by offering cost-effective services to compete in the market. Vendors can increase their profitability by offering cost-effective services such as mobile and web services. They should offer value-added services such as consultancy, solution integration, support and maintenance, and staff training to address opportunities and risks. Moreover, to survive and succeed in this highly competitive environment, vendors should differentiate their offerings with a clear and unique value proposition.

Carbon Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ENGIE SA, GreenStep Solutions Inc., Greenstone Ltd, Metrix Software Solutions (Pty) Ltd., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Simble Solutions Ltd., Sphera Solutions Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Application software

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Solution

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Solution - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Solution

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Solution

5.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Software - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Solution

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Solution

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ENGIE SA

Exhibit 43: ENGIE SA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 44: ENGIE SA - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 45: ENGIE SA - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 46: ENGIE SA - Segment focus

10.4 GreenStep Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 47: GreenStep Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 48: GreenStep Solutions Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 49: GreenStep Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Greenstone Ltd

10.6 Metrix Software Solutions (Pty) Ltd.

Exhibit 53: Metrix Software Solutions (Pty) Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Metrix Software Solutions (Pty) Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 55: Metrix Software Solutions (Pty) Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 56: Metrix Software Solutions (Pty) Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Salesforce.com Inc.

Exhibit 57: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Salesforce.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 59: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 SAP SE

Exhibit 60: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 61: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 62: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: SAP SE - Segment focus

10.9 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 64: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 65: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

10.10 Simble Solutions Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Simble Solutions Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Simble Solutions Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Simble Solutions Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 71: Simble Solutions Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Sphera Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 72: Sphera Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Sphera Solutions Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 74: Sphera Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Wolters Kluwer NV

Exhibit 75: Wolters Kluwer NV - Overview



Exhibit 76: Wolters Kluwer NV - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Wolters Kluwer NV – Key news



Exhibit 78: Wolters Kluwer NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Wolters Kluwer NV - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 81: Research Methodology



Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 83: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations

