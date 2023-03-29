Carbon Mobile and SABIC Collaborate to Unlock and Scale Advanced Carbon Composites in Connected Devices

Collaboration aims to deliver the next generation of thinner, lighter, stronger and more sustainable materials used in consumer electronics and automotive industries

BERLIN, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon Mobile, a Berlin-based deeptech startup, that develops radio-enabled carbon composites in electronics devices, and SABIC, a global leader in the chemicals industry, today announced they have entered into a strategic collaboration to drive industry-wide adoption of next-gen, advanced carbon composites in devices. The collaboration, which was established by SABIC Ventures, will allow Carbon Mobile to leverage SABIC's strong polymers portfolio, advanced research and development (R&D), testing, and production facilities to deploy, at scale, new advanced materials, powered by Carbon Mobile's HyRECM technology, that are in high demand among consumer electronics and automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

This new collaboration aims to develop a new joint material portfolio that is more sustainable and future-proof by leveraging SABIC's existing TRUCIRCLE™ materials and specifically expertise in producing certified PIR (Post-Industrial Recycled), PCR (Post-Consumer-Recycled) and certified bio-based feedstock.

"The Consumer Electronic Industry is under a constant trend of miniaturization such as low weight or low thickness of devices with high screen. Current material solutions are sometimes limited in mechanical performance. At SABIC, we are looking for new material solutions based on engineering thermoplastics systems. Working together with Carbon Mobile on composites and hybrid designs based on those materials can help us to achieve current unmet needs for miniaturization. Additionally, using our SABIC TRUCIRCLE™ solutions in those consumer electronic applications can help the industry to reduce its CO2 footprint," said Lina Prada, Director, Polymer Application Development & Industry Solutions at SABIC.

Advanced carbon composites have long been sought after as lighter, thinner, stronger and more sustainable alternatives to materials currently used in connected devices. However, for over a decade, industry leaders have been trying to solve the electrical and wireless connectivity issues, which block carbon composites from being used in electronics and connected devices. Carbon Mobile's patented HyRECM technology stabilizes the electrical and wireless connectivity properties of Carbon Fiber without compromising on other superior properties of the material or the production process. This includes embedded electrostatic discharge (ESD) isolation, electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding and antenna noise-cancelation and allows for radio frequency (RF) signal permeation for low and high frequency bands in a single carbon composite monocoque structure inside connected devices. The result is new design latitudes for the next generation of connected devices, unlocking new form factors, reducing the number of parts and complex assembly and eventually cost reduction.

"We believe Carbon Mobile can support the next generation of thinner, lighter, and more sustainable connected devices," said Mahari Tjahjadi, Business Leader Electrical & Electronics at SABIC. "Carbon Mobile is set to disrupt the lightweight electronics industry through its HyRECM material enabling technology. With SABIC's support, we expect to open up multiple sectors from wearables to automotive sectors and offer OEMs the more sustainable and high-performing solutions they demand."

In March 2021, Carbon Mobile launched the Carbon 1 MK II, the world's first carbon fiber smartphone, which demonstrated its patented HyRECM technology is feasible and mass production scalable. The new technology produces a robust carbon fiber composite monocoque housing structure that allows the smartphone to be incredibly thin and light, and also have the least amount of material. To further boost the device's connectivity, a unique conductive ink trace is integrated into the carbon fiber structure to stabilize the electrical and wireless properties. It weighed just 125g, making it 33 percent lighter than the average competitor. Presented to the industry as the future standard of connected devices, the Carbon 1 garnered prestigious industry acclaim picking up both a Red Dot and JEC Design award. Now, Carbon is ready to bring its tech to all products in the consumer electronics and automotive industries.

The demand from OEMs in consumer electronics and mobility sectors is impressive. Manufacturers are looking for lightweight materials that offer improved stiffness, increased battery capacity, and more mileage, while also allowing for new form factors. Carbon Mobile has already signed and working with tier OEMs to develop devices for product launches in 2023 and 2024.

"The tech industry has always strived for miniaturization but also are becoming aware of the need for more sustainable material alternatives to achieve it," said Firas Khalifeh, CEO of Carbon Mobile. "Our partnership with SABIC is born out of a common goal to help the planet, and so we're excited that our OEM partners share our vision for a greener future with HyRECM technology as the enabler."

About SABIC

SABIC is a global diversified chemicals company, headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It company has more than 31,000 employees worldwide and operates in around 50 countries. It manufactures on a global scale in the Middle East, Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, making distinctly different kinds of products: chemicals, commodity and high-performance plastics, agri-nutrients and metals. Fostering innovation and a spirit of ingenuity, SABIC has 10,090 patents and pending applications, and has significant research resources with innovation hubs in key geographies around the world. SABIC supports its customers by identifying and developing opportunities in key end-use applications such as construction, medical devices, packaging, agri-nutrients, electrical and electronics, transportation, and clean energy. For further information: www.sabic.com.

SABIC Ventures is the global corporate venturing arm of SABIC, with footprints in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. At SABIC Ventures, our goal is to work with globally ambitious start-up companies who have the desire to take business to the next level, to help solve global sustainability-related challenges. SABIC Ventures supports SABIC's technology goals in the fields of carbon neutrality, circular economy, sustainable agri-nutrients and differentiated materials and process solutions for our customers. We achieve this through collaboration with innovative startups, using venture capital instruments with strategic technical and commercial agreements to accelerate the commercialization of innovative technologies.

About Carbon Mobile GmbH

Carbon Mobile GmbH, based in Berlin, is a deeptech enabling-technology company with a vision to advance miniaturization and sustainability for the people and the planet by setting the Future Standard for connected devices using sustainable advanced composite materials that are smarter, lighter, thinner, and stronger. Partnering with like minded OEMs, Carbon Mobile aims to shake up a sluggish and saturated market and initiate a rethink towards sustainable innovation. For more information, visit carbonmobile.com.

