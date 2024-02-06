Carbon Neutral Data Center Market Anticipated to Surge, Aiming for $20.5 Billion Value by 2030 Driven by Regulatory and Sustainable Initiatives

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Neutral Data Center Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amidst a rising tide of environmental consciousness and regulatory shifts, the carbon neutral data center industry is witnessing an upsurge with expectations to hit a market value of $20.5 billion by 2030, boasting a robust CAGR of 20.2% from 2024 to 2030. Key sectors such as IT & Telecom, BFSI, and Healthcare are propelling the demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient data center solutions.

Continual advancements in hyperscale data centers underscore the sector's rapid growth trajectory, integrating state-of-the-art technologies to enhance server, storage, and network efficiency. These developments not only cater to escalating digital demands but also align with corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability targets that are shaping the corporate agenda across the globe.

The European market emerges as a frontrunner, bolstered by a supportive regulatory framework and a climate favorable for renewable energy adoption. The region's commitment to cutting-edge research and implementation of green strategies by leading industry players reinforces its position as the largest regional market within the forecast period.

Market Dynamics and Competitive Insights

Mounting regulatory pressure and a spike in corporate commitments towards carbon emission reduction act as catalysts to the carbon neutral data center market's expansion. Innovation in cooling solutions and a surge in demand for renewable energy sources further perpetuate market growth.

The market is diversified across various segments, including Hyperscale, Enterprise, and Colocation Data Centers, serving industries like IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government or Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Retail. This segmentation analysis reflects the multidimensional demand for carbon neutrality within data management and storage facilities.

Leading entities in the sector are investing heavily in research and development, infrastructure enhancements, and manufacturing facility expansions, aiming to reduce production costs, innovate, and tap into a broadening customer base. These companies are setting industry benchmarks in product quality and technological advances, steering the market towards environmental sustainability.

Emerging Trends and Strategic Imperatives

  • A shift towards hyperscale data centers is anticipated to garner significant attention due to their efficiency scaling with size, a key factor for organizations managing large data volumes.
  • Europe's strategic moves, coupled with conducive climatic conditions for renewable energy utilization, are expected to facilitate market dominance in the region.
  • Focused competitive strategies such as mergers and acquisitions (M&As), new product launches, and alliances are anticipated to define the competitive landscape.

The comprehensive analysis presented in the report delves into the various factors modulating market dynamics, including growth drivers, industry challenges, competitive threats, and emerging market trends. It also examines the shifting customer demands, market developments and provides a keen insight into major players and their strategies for securing a stronghold in the industry.

The findings encapsulated in this report are poised to serve as a valuable tool for stakeholders, investors, and market participants, providing a clear overview of the carbon neutral data center market's future outlook.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Carbon Neutral Data Center Market : Market Dynamics
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030
3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.2. Global Carbon Neutral Data Center Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.3: Global Carbon Neutral Data Center Market by Data Center Type
3.3.1: Hyperscale Data Centers
3.3.2: Enterprise Data Centers
3.3.3: Colocation Data Centers
3.4: Global Carbon Neutral Data Center Market by End Use
3.4.1: IT & Telecom
3.4.2: BFSI
3.4.3: Government or Public Sector
3.4.4: Healthcare
3.4.5: Manufacturing
3.4.6: Retail
3.4.7: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030
4.1: Global Carbon Neutral Data Center Market by Region
4.2: North American Carbon Neutral Data Center Market
4.2.2: North American Carbon Neutral Data Center Market by End Use: IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government or Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others
4.3: European Carbon Neutral Data Center Market
4.3.1: European Carbon Neutral Data Center Market by Data Center Type: Hyperscale Data Centers, Enterprise Data Centers, and Colocation Data Centers
4.3.2: European Carbon Neutral Data Center Market by End Use: IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government or Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others
4.4: APAC Carbon Neutral Data Center Market
4.4.1: APAC Carbon Neutral Data Center Market by Data Center Type: Hyperscale Data Centers, Enterprise Data Centers, and Colocation Data Centers
4.4.2: APAC Carbon Neutral Data Center Market by End Use: IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government or Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others
4.5: ROW Carbon Neutral Data Center Market
4.5.1: ROW Carbon Neutral Data Center Market by Data Center Type: Hyperscale Data Centers, Enterprise Data Centers, and Colocation Data Centers
4.5.2: ROW Carbon Neutral Data Center Market by End Use: IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government or Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others

5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Operational Integration
5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Carbon Neutral Data Center Market by Data Center Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Carbon Neutral Data Center Market by End Use
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Carbon Neutral Data Center Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Carbon Neutral Data Center Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Carbon Neutral Data Center Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Carbon Neutral Data Center Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: 3M
7.2: ABB
7.3: Alibaba
7.4: Alphabet
7.5: Amazon
7.6: Cisco System
7.7: Dell
7.8: Digital Realty Trust
7.9: Eaton
7.10: Equinix

