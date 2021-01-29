Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Expected to Reach USD 841.0 Million by 2027 With A CAGR Of 19.9% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, "Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast", the market was valued at USD 210.8 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 19.9% by 2027. The global carbon offset/carbon credit trading service market is anticipated to grow owing to the increasing demand for carbon credits in developed nations.

The global carbon offset/carbon credit trading service market has been fragmented based on types, applications, and regions. Based on types, the market has been divided into industrial, household, energy industry, and others. On the basis of applications, the carbon offset/carbon credit trading service market has been segregated into REDD carbon offset, renewable energy, landfill methane projects, and others. In terms of regions, the global carbon offset/carbon credit trading service market has been categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The North America region is further bifurcated into the US, and Canada. Latin America is split into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is classified as India, China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Europe is categorized into the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA is further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

The challenges include

Limited future demand for offsets or credits

The EU Emissions Trading Scheme is in Phase III is restricting the use of CDM credits

Lack of prompt preparation for the start of new market-based mechanisms

The carbon offset/carbon credit trading service providers can focus on implementing options to bridge the gap between the end of the first commitment period of the Kyoto Protocol and the entry into force of a new international agreement. The offering of carbon offset/carbon credit trading services, as a most advanced method for carbon trading, can create new opportunities for service providers.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

France-based company, Aera Group, held approximately one-sixth of market share of global carbon offset/carbon credit trading service market in 2019.

-based company, Aera Group, held approximately one-sixth of market share of global carbon offset/carbon credit trading service market in 2019. Europe accounts for a major share of the global market, followed by U.S. the market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

accounts for a major share of the global market, followed by U.S. the market in is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period. In terms of value, the industrial segment is projected to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of market share, the renewable energy segment is anticipated to account for a significant share of the market during the forecast period.

Read 181 Pages Research Report With TOC on "Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market by Types (Industrial, Household, Energy Industry, and Others), Applications (REDD Carbon Offset, Renewable Energy, Landfill Methane Projects, and Others), and Regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa) Size, Share And Trends"

Key Segments Covered

By Types

Industrial

Household

Energy Industry

Other

By Applications

REDD Carbon Offset

Renewable Energy

Landfill Methane Projects

Others

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

3Degrees

AERA GROUP SAS

Allcot Group

Bioassets

Biofílica

Carbon Credit Capital

CBEEX

EcoAct group

Forest Carbon

GreenTrees

Guangzhou Greenstone

Native Energy

Schneider Electric

South Pole Group

Terrapass

WayCarbon

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Traders

Demand-side: Manufacturing factories, different industries, household, energy industry

Regulatory-side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: World Health Organization (WHO), International Organization for Standardization(ISO), Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW), World Trade Organization (WTO), United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), and European Environmental Agency (EEA).

