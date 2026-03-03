Carbon Upcycling Appoints Suzy Taherian as CFO to Advance Global Commercialization

CALGARY, AB, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Carbon Upcycling Technologies ("Carbon Upcycling"), the leading commercial platform provider for clean cement materials, is pleased to announce the appointment of Suzy Taherian to Chief Financial Officer. Her appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the company as it advances its commercial scale-up and capital strategy for global deployment.

Suzy Taherian, CFO, Carbon Upcycling (CNW Group/Carbon Upcycling Technologies Inc.)

Suzy brings more than 25 years of executive leadership, board, and capital markets experience across construction, energy, and climate-focused industries to Carbon Upcycling. Previously, she served as Chief Financial Officer at 3Degrees, supporting Fortune 100 companies on energy and decarbonization strategies.

"Carbon Upcycling is commercializing a groundbreaking technology that sits at the intersection of industrial performance and climate impact. I look forward to working with the leadership team and the Board to align capital, governance, and operational execution to deliver durable long-term growth." – Suzy Taherian, Chief Financial Officer of Carbon Upcycling.

Suzy has developed a proven track record leading teams through periods of rapid growth at organizations like Chevron, LanzaTech, and Xpansiv. Most notably, as Chief Financial Officer of Xpansiv, Suzy garnered over US$700M in investment from partners including Blackstone and supported the acquisition of strategic assets that accelerated the company's growth. Her experience financing and scaling capital-efficient platforms will be instrumental to Carbon Upcycling as it transitions from first-of-kind deployment to repeatable projects across North America and Europe.

"We are thrilled to welcome Suzy to Carbon Upcycling. Her strategic leadership strengthens our corporate governance and ability to mobilize capital efficiently to build resilient, clean material platforms for our partners." – Markus Kritzler, CEO of Carbon Upcycling.

As Carbon Upcycling prepares operations at its first full-scale project later this year and advances engineering on its second and third projects, the appointment of a Chief Financial Officer strengthens the company's executive leadership team and commitment to delivering the future of local, clean cement manufacturing.

About Carbon Upcycling

Carbon Upcycling is advancing cement manufacturing to meet the demands of a new era. Its platform system transforms industrial byproducts and CO₂ into high-quality cement materials, building a sustainable and cost-effective pathway to strengthen local supply chains, enable industrial onshoring, and accelerate the transition to low-carbon infrastructure.

Carbon Upcycling is backed by a syndicate of strategic investors, including Builders Vision, the Business Development Bank of Canada, Climate Investment, Oxy Low-Carbon Ventures, Amplify Capital, and Clean Energy Ventures, as well as three of the world's leading cement manufacturers: CRH Ventures, Cemex Ventures, and TITAN Group. In recognition of its breakthrough technology, Carbon Upcycling has been named a three-time Global Cleantech 100, Reuters 100 Innovators Leading the Energy Transition, and a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer.

For more information, visit www.carbonupcycling.com

SOURCE Carbon Upcycling Technologies Inc.