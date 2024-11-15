Carbone Fine Food and OSMO Salt Raise the Culinary Bar with Their New Chef-Created Salt Collection

The new line features three distinct, premium salt blends inspired by Carbone's popular sauces

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Carbone Fine Food, a leading name in premium jarred sauce products, announced an exclusive collaboration with OSMO, purveyors of topline, chef-selected finishing salts. The collaboration combines the best of what each company's co-founder — Mario Carbone and Nick DiGiovanni — bring to kitchen tables across the country.

Carbone x Osmo (PRNewsfoto/Carbone Fine Food)

"When this opportunity presented itself to do a limited edition collection with OSMO, it just seemed like a natural fit for us," says Mario Carbone. "Nick and I both have a passion for making it as easy as possible for home chefs to elevate their everyday cooking and we wanted to produce a product together that does just that. By marrying the premium flavors of our sauces with their high-quality salts for this limited release, we're providing the missing ingredient to transform a good meal into an unforgettable one."

The collection features a set of three Michelin-worthy salt innovations inspired by three of Carbone's classic flavors: Four Cheese, Tomato Basil, and Arrabbiata. Each flavored salt is a well-balanced blend designed to enhance any dish with bold, powerful Italian flavors.

Four Cheese: A sweet and flavorful blend of tomatoes and cheese.

Tomato Basil: The classic flavors of marinara with fresh basil taking center stage.

Arrabbiata: Traditional marinara with a bold, spicy kick from Calabrian peppers.

"OSMO has always been about encouraging people to experiment in the kitchen through all of our exciting flavors," says Nick DiGiovanni. "We're excited to team up with Mario and Carbone Fine Food to see all the great meals this new line of sea salts will inspire."

Carbone Fine Food x OSMO salts will be available for a limited time exclusively on https://osmosalt.com.

For more information on Carbone Fine Food, visit https://carbonefinefood.com/ or follow on Instagram and TikTok at @carbonefinefood. For more information on OSMO visit https://osmosalt.com or follow on Instagram at @osmosalt.

About Carbone Fine Food:

Carbone Fine Food sauces feature the same fresh, quality ingredients found in the brand's iconic restaurants, including the world's best-tasting tomatoes, grown in volcanic ash and handpicked in Italy. Using a traditional technique, the sauces are slow cooked in small batches. Chefs Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi oversee the entire sauce process from start to finish, from choosing the farms that the ingredients are sourced from to testing hundreds of batches to ensure that the quality of the jarred sauce is second to none.

About OSMO Salt:

OSMO Salt was founded by celebrity chef Nick DiGiovanni, motivated by his infectious anyone-can-cook attitude. OSMO is an extension of Nick's energetic and creative approach to inspire chefs of all ages to take their cooking to the next level. They make the world's most premiere finishing and seasoning salt products, unlike anything else available on the market, OSMO Salts are Kosher-certified and sourced from Italy, Mexico, South Korea, Greece, and the United States to provide fun flavors for cuisines of all cultures.

